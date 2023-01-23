Environment: Forest management

I was shocked at the photographs of huge, old-growth trees being cut down [“A Legendary Logging Catalog” Jan. 22, PacificNW magazine]. What an absolute shame they are not still standing today.

Yes, I know it was more than 100 years ago, but they still looks like pictures of an awful attack. Some men today want to do exactly what these men did — cut every tree in the forest down, especially the biggest ones. Anything to make a quick buck. We humans, as a society, need to be smarter than that.

Ed Waldock, Seattle