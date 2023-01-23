Everton ‘dressing room bust-up’ as Lampard orders star to train

Lampard hinted that there were unhappy players among his squad in his press conference last week. “I had things to say because from my point of view in the position we are in, we have fight and be ready for the fight,” he said. If the players in the dressing room are disappointed we lost then that’s good.”

After Everton’s last home defeat to Southampton, players Gordon and Yerry Mina were confronted by the angry fans that have staged protests against the board and called for wholesale changes at the club.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is one of the leading contenders to take charge at Goodison if Lampard is dismissed, as he has a pedigree of keeping under-funded clubs in the Premier League before the Clarets were relegated last season after sacking the 51-year-old.

