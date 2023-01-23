Categories
Everton private talks with Bielsa emerge after Lampard sacking

Everton have reportedly held talks with former Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa over the vacant head coach job just hours after Frank Lampard was brutally axed by Farhad Moshiri. The Argentinian has emerged as the frontrunner to take the job after the club announced Lampard had left his job on Monday evening, with the club down in the relegation zone following a dismal run of form.

