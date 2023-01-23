Categories
Everyone Else Burns episode schedule on Channel 4

The synopsis for episode one reads: “David competes with a rival when a position of authority in the church opens up.

“Meanwhile, his 17-year-old daughter Rachel preaches the word of God around the city, until an encounter with a handsome boy changes her whole outlook.”

Whereas the description for the second instalment that follows says: “David unearths his order’s 1000-year-old rulebook, and demands his family follow it to the letter.

“Fiona starts her own business in defiance of the order’s traditions, and Rachel tries to obtain a mobile phone.

“Aaron helps his dad to convert a non-believer, but his harrowing artwork of the apocalypse makes the wrong impression.”

Everyone Else Burns airs every Monday at 10pm on Channel 4.



