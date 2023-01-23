Fallout London is looking for voice actors, Cockney accents

Of all the Fallout 4 mods, Fallout London, which moves the stalwart Bethesda RPG game series from the irradiated shores of the United States all the way over to the equally irradiated shores of the UK, may be the most ambitious. A new map, new quests, new enemies, new weapons – if you’re looking for something to play while waiting on the Fallout 5 release date, Fallout London will almost certainly be your best option. But why just play this massive new take on Fallout 4 when you can actually be in it?

Team Folon, creator of Fallout London, has issued a casting call to potential voice actors, and you can apply to be in the open-world game right now. And if you’re worried that you don’t sound Jason Statham, Michael Caine, or – ahem – Dick van Dyke enough to make the cut, don’t panic.

Despite its eponymous setting, Fallout London is looking for “a variety of native UK voice types and accents.” Can you do a gruff, northern, Sean Bean type thing? Does your best villain voice sound something like Charles Dance, or the officers aboard the Death Star? Then you might be in with a shot.

There aren’t many details on the specific roles that are being cast, but Team Folon does offer some sample dialogue, which might be a giveaway.

“I like your thinking, Colonel,” reads one line from the audition sheet. “You always win with a mercenary. Either they do the job, or there’s no one left to pay.” That, to me, sounds a bit plummy, a bit aristocratic.

“You people have gone too far,” reads another line, which I can’t help imagining in the voice of John Cleese. “This script is the biggest load of hogwash I’ve ever read. It’s propaganda, plain and simple. I will not put it on air. Goodbye.”

You’ll also need to submit some generic combat barks – the little grunts of pain that NPCs make when they get hit, or when they taunt a player after being aggroed. So, clear your throat, puff out your diaphragm, and if you’re interested, check out the application here.

