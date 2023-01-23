Fans face longer wait for PS Plus free games in February 2023

PlayStation Plus subscribers face a longer wait to find out the free PS4 and PS5 games for February 2023. Due to the way the dates fall, the free PS Plus games won’t be revealed until 4.30pm GMT on February 1. The next batch of PlayStation Plus games will be available to download less than a week later, on the morning of February 7. The delayed release does have its benefits, of course, because you have more time to grab the January free games.

If the February games are anything like the January line-up, then subscribers are in for a treat.

The January free games include Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and indie platform game Axiom Verge 2.

With the sequel launching later this year, now is the perfect time to check out Jedi Fallen Order.

Set between Episode III and Episode IV, the Star Wars spinoff plays like a mix between Dark Souls and Uncharted, combining slick platforming with challenging lightsaber duels.

“Following the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Senator Palpatine’s deadly Order 66 — designed to destroy the Jedi order and pave the way for the Empire to rise — you are the last remaining Jedi Padawan and their last hope of survival,” reads the official description.

“Pick up the pieces of your shattered past and complete your Jedi training, develop powerful Force abilities and master your Lightsaber on your quest to rebuild the Jedi.”