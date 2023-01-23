Fergie looks elegant in black dress at Lisa Marie Presley’s

Sarah Ferguson spoke at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis, Tennessee, who sadly died on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54. The memorial took place on Sunday, and the Duchess of York, who was a very good friend of the late singer, was one of the many celebrities to attend.
When Ms Presley passed away, Fergie took to Instagram saying: “I say hello to you every day and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you every day.
“You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla.
Related Content
“You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart.”
The Duchess stepped out at the memorial wearing her Dolce and Gabbana “Black Lace Coat Dress from SS14 Season”.
READ MORE: King Charles ‘won’t be our King for very long’ due to bad timing
The coat dress looks like a black brocade coat gown with a black lace slip beneath.
The single-breasted coat which Fergie wore has five silver buttons and shoulder pads.
This is a repeat wear, with Fergie having worn the designer dress on two occasions before.
In 2014, the Duchess wore the dress for another memorial service, but this time was for Sir David Frost, an iconic journalist.
DON’T MISS:
Then, in 2019, Sarah wore the beautiful lace dress at Ellie Goulding’s wedding, showing the versatility of the garment that it can be worn at weddings as well as more sombre occasions.
Four years ago at the celebrity wedding, Fergie accessorised her designer dress with a fancy monochrome feather fascinator and a pair of mules.
On her feet, the Duchess of York also wore cream shoes with black lace and a pointed toe back in 2019.
For the memorial service of Ms Presley, however, Sarah wore her ginger hair in a half-up, half-down fashion with a thin headband and looked extremely elegant for the sombre occasion.
READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson praised for ‘age appropriate’ look
The public service was held on the front lawn at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.
Family members, Priscilla, daughter Riley Keough, half-brother Navarone Garcia, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, their 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper and late son Benjamin’s girlfriend Diana Jay, all came in support of the late singer.
Elvis Presley’s only daughter died on January 12 after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest at 54 years old.
However, her death, which occurred just one day after the Golden Globes that Lisa attended, is still being investigated.
This post is originally appeared on Express UK