Fergie looks elegant in black dress at Lisa Marie Presley’s

Sarah Ferguson spoke at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis, Tennessee, who sadly died on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54. The memorial took place on Sunday, and the Duchess of York, who was a very good friend of the late singer, was one of the many celebrities to attend.

When Ms Presley passed away, Fergie took to Instagram saying: “I say hello to you every day and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you every day.

“You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla.

“You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart.”

The Duchess stepped out at the memorial wearing her Dolce and Gabbana “Black Lace Coat Dress from SS14 Season”.

