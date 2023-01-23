Forspoken Review – Forsaken

<\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Forspoken%20Video%20Review”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”GameSpot”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2023\/01\/24\/5169862a-d868-4892-91c5-91ae90539bdd\/Review_Forspoken_20230123_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2023\/01\/24\/5169862a-d868-4892-91c5-91ae90539bdd\/Review_Forspoken_20230123_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2023\/01\/24\/5169862a-d868-4892-91c5-91ae90539bdd\/Review_Forspoken_20230123_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2023\/01\/24\/5169862a-d868-4892-91c5-91ae90539bdd\/Review_Forspoken_20230123_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2023\/01\/24\/5169862a-d868-4892-91c5-91ae90539bdd\/Review_Forspoken_20230123_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2023\/01\/24\/5169862a-d868-4892-91c5-91ae90539bdd\/Review_Forspoken_20230123_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″><noscript></p> <p class="av-video-player-no-js">You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.</p> <div class="sprp d3"> <h4>Related Content</h4> <ul> <li> <div class="sprp-wrpr"> <div class="sprp-txt"><a href="https://newslanes.com/2022/06/30/seek-the-forsaken-hunter-in-sea-of-thieves-fifth-adventure-live-until-july-14-xbox-wire/?utm_source=click&utm_medium=relatedpost&utm_campaign=relatedpost">Seek ‘The Forsaken Hunter’ in Sea of Thieves’ Fifth Adventure, Live Until July 14! – Xbox Wire</a></div> <div class="sprp-img"><a href="https://newslanes.com/2022/06/30/seek-the-forsaken-hunter-in-sea-of-thieves-fifth-adventure-live-until-july-14-xbox-wire/?utm_source=click&utm_medium=relatedpost&utm_campaign=relatedpost"><img decoding="async" loading="lazy" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Seek-‘The-Forsaken-Hunter-in-Sea-of-Thieves-Fifth-Adventure-150x150.jpg" width="250" height="175" alt="Forspoken Review - Forsaken" title="Forspoken Review - Forsaken 2"></a></div> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <p><!-- Super Related Posts took 0.553 ms (cached) --></noscript></p> <div class="av-wrapper-max av-video-player-bg"> <div class="js-vid-modal-share av-modal av-modal-share"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-body av-share-body"> <div class="av-share-section av-share-types"> <div class="js-vid-share-types-body av-share-types-body"> <p><span class="av-share-size-label">Size:</span><span class="av-share-sizes"><select class="js-vid-share-sizes js-refresh-share-code av-share-field"><option value="640">640 × 360</option><option value="480">480 × 270</option></select></span></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="av-modal av-modal-autoplay"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-head"> <p> Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? </p> <p><a target="_blank" href="https://www.gamespot.com/signup/" rel="noopener">Sign up</a> or <a target="_blank" href="https://www.gamespot.com/login/" rel="noopener">Sign in</a> now! </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p> Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. </p> <p> This video has an invalid file format. </p> <p>Sorry, but you can’t access this content!</p> <div class="js-vid-player-chrome js-vid-age-gate av-age-gate"> <div class="av-msg-wrapper"> <div class="av-msg-valign"> <h5 class="av-age-gate-title">Please enter your date of birth to view this video</h5> <p><select class="js-vid-age-gate-month" name="month"><option value="1">January</option><option value="2">February</option><option value="3">March</option><option value="4">April</option><option value="5">May</option><option value="6">June</option><option value="7">July</option><option value="8">August</option><option value="9">September</option><option value="10">October</option><option value="11">November</option><option value="12">December</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-day" name="day"><option value="1">1</option><option value="2">2</option><option value="3">3</option><option value="4">4</option><option value="5">5</option><option value="6">6</option><option value="7">7</option><option value="8">8</option><option value="9">9</option><option value="10">10</option><option value="11">11</option><option value="12">12</option><option value="13">13</option><option value="14">14</option><option value="15">15</option><option value="16">16</option><option value="17">17</option><option value="18">18</option><option value="19">19</option><option value="20">20</option><option value="21">21</option><option value="22">22</option><option value="23">23</option><option value="24">24</option><option value="25">25</option><option value="26">26</option><option value="27">27</option><option value="28">28</option><option value="29">29</option><option value="30">30</option><option value="31">31</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-year" name="year"><option value="year" selected="selected">Year</option><option value="2023">2023</option><option value="2022">2022</option><option value="2021">2021</option><option value="2020">2020</option><option value="2019">2019</option><option value="2018">2018</option><option value="2017">2017</option><option value="2016">2016</option><option value="2015">2015</option><option value="2014">2014</option><option value="2013">2013</option><option value="2012">2012</option><option value="2011">2011</option><option value="2010">2010</option><option value="2009">2009</option><option value="2008">2008</option><option value="2007">2007</option><option value="2006">2006</option><option value="2005">2005</option><option value="2004">2004</option><option value="2003">2003</option><option value="2002">2002</option><option value="2001">2001</option><option value="2000">2000</option><option value="1999">1999</option><option value="1998">1998</option><option value="1997">1997</option><option value="1996">1996</option><option value="1995">1995</option><option value="1994">1994</option><option value="1993">1993</option><option value="1992">1992</option><option value="1991">1991</option><option value="1990">1990</option><option value="1989">1989</option><option value="1988">1988</option><option value="1987">1987</option><option value="1986">1986</option><option value="1985">1985</option><option value="1984">1984</option><option value="1983">1983</option><option value="1982">1982</option><option value="1981">1981</option><option value="1980">1980</option><option value="1979">1979</option><option value="1978">1978</option><option value="1977">1977</option><option value="1976">1976</option><option value="1975">1975</option><option value="1974">1974</option><option value="1973">1973</option><option value="1972">1972</option><option value="1971">1971</option><option value="1970">1970</option><option value="1969">1969</option><option value="1968">1968</option><option value="1967">1967</option><option value="1966">1966</option><option value="1965">1965</option><option value="1964">1964</option><option value="1963">1963</option><option value="1962">1962</option><option value="1961">1961</option><option value="1960">1960</option><option value="1959">1959</option><option value="1958">1958</option><option value="1957">1957</option><option value="1956">1956</option><option value="1955">1955</option><option value="1954">1954</option><option value="1953">1953</option><option value="1952">1952</option><option value="1951">1951</option><option value="1950">1950</option><option value="1949">1949</option><option value="1948">1948</option><option value="1947">1947</option><option value="1946">1946</option><option value="1945">1945</option><option value="1944">1944</option><option value="1943">1943</option><option value="1942">1942</option><option value="1941">1941</option><option value="1940">1940</option><option value="1939">1939</option><option value="1938">1938</option><option value="1937">1937</option><option value="1936">1936</option><option value="1935">1935</option><option value="1934">1934</option><option value="1933">1933</option><option value="1932">1932</option><option value="1931">1931</option><option value="1930">1930</option><option value="1929">1929</option><option value="1928">1928</option><option value="1927">1927</option><option value="1926">1926</option><option value="1925">1925</option><option value="1924">1924</option><option value="1923">1923</option><option value="1922">1922</option><option value="1921">1921</option><option value="1920">1920</option><option value="1919">1919</option><option value="1918">1918</option><option value="1917">1917</option><option value="1916">1916</option><option value="1915">1915</option><option value="1914">1914</option><option value="1913">1913</option><option value="1912">1912</option><option value="1911">1911</option><option value="1910">1910</option><option value="1909">1909</option><option value="1908">1908</option><option value="1907">1907</option><option value="1906">1906</option><option value="1905">1905</option><option value="1904">1904</option><option value="1903">1903</option><option value="1902">1902</option><option value="1901">1901</option><option value="1900">1900</option></select></p> <p> By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s<br /> <br /><a target="_blank" href="https://www.fandom.com/terms-of-service-pp1" rel="noopener">Terms of Use</a> and<br /> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.fandom.com/privacy-policy-pp1" rel="noopener">Privacy Policy</a></p> <p><button class="js-vid-play av-age-gate-submit btn">enter</button></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p class="video-caption"><em>Now Playing:</em> Forspoken Video Review</p> </p></div> <p dir="ltr">Forspoken’s story is one about belonging–finding a place you want to stay and a people you wish to protect. Like any isekai protagonist worth their salt, Frey is initially resistant to her new surroundings before discovering that she’s actually ideally suited to the world she’s found herself trapped in. However, it’s not a world that the game is able to adequately convince the player of wanting to stay in and protect. The emotional connection Forspoken tries to establish to incentivize the player to take action–to help the people that need Frey’s help–is deeply uninteresting and oftentimes head-scratching and odd. The characters don’t take the threat of Athia’s imminent destruction very seriously and any tension that comes from their perilous existence is repeatedly undermined by meaningless busywork they want you to do. The characters themselves are also incredibly plain with two-dimensional personalities. They have no real convictions or anything interesting to say.</p> <p dir="ltr">The facial expressions of the people in Athia are stilted and uncomfortable, which already creates a bit of a disconnect with the emotional core of Forspoken’s story. But the issue is exacerbated by how these people are characterized and used to inspire Frey. We see Frey contemplate murderous vengeance over the death of a survivor she’d only just met, and feel guilty over belittling someone she has the slimmest of connections to. These people aren’t fleshed out in Forspoken’s story, and so the way they emotionally manipulate Frey isn’t all that believable or fulfilling to watch. My playthrough was filled with me constantly asking, “Yes, but why should Frey care?” and Forspoken never delivered a satisfying answer to the question.</p> <p dir="ltr">With not much keeping you within the last bastion of human life in Athia, you’re encouraged to go out and explore the wider world, sprinting over fields with Frey’s parkour abilities and blasting enemies away with explosive magic. Frey zips through the environment with stylish flips and jumps, moving so quickly that she skids to a halt. This does create an enjoyable fluidity to movement and it’s exhilarating to feel the world speed past you. Still, the lack of precision makes platforming or levels within enclosed spaces frustratingly difficult. More than a few times, I found myself accidentally jetting past an item I wanted to pick up, or unintentionally racing up the wall of a building. Technically, you can instantly shut off Frey’s magical parkour by pressing the button that puts her into a normal sprint–apparently, the two actions cancel each other out because using them both at once causes Frey to come to an abrupt halt. It’s an awkward workaround to the problem, however, and not one easy to pull off in the midst of a fight.</p> <p dir="ltr">Whereas Forspoken’s movement mechanics encourage a wilder, freeform style of engaging with the world, combat pushes you toward precision. There’s a precise timing needed to pull off dodges and parries, and several of Frey’s magic spells lend themselves to careful placement and strategic use–that’s difficult to do when racing around the environment. As a result, Forspoken feels disjointed as the moments of exploration and navigation come into conflict with combat. Instead of complementing each other, these two parts of the game are actively fighting one another. They never come together into a cohesive whole.</p> <blockquote> <p>Forspoken’s movement is far more fun, especially in the latter half of the game</p> </blockquote> <p dir="ltr">Frey can let loose a wide variety of bombastic spells and magical abilities, all of which are visually impressive displays. She can crush enemies with massive boulders, engulf whole groups in a molten eruption, or fry everything around her with brilliant green lightning. It all looks very cool, but there’s not much in the way of strategy to it. Cuff can inform Frey what flavor of her magic is most effective against a particular enemy, and then all you have to do is switch to that element and keep tossing out attacks. Early into the game, you encounter enemy types that encourage you to think a bit beyond that–enemies who can block magic from the front or foes who can’t be damaged until you destroy their wings, for example–but they only really appear in the first quarter of the story. After that, most enemies are bullet sponges designed to create challenge in how much of a magical beating they can take. It’s not hard to switch magic types to mindlessly exploit weaknesses and so combat–though visually impressive–quickly loses all sense of enjoyment.</p> <p dir="ltr">Forspoken’s movement is far more fun, especially in the latter half of the game when you start unlocking and chaining new mechanics that increase the variety of ways that Frey can journey across Athia, like slingshotting herself through the air with a flaming whip or manipulating gravity to skate across the water. Even if there’s nowhere interesting to go in Forspoken–its open world is dotted with an assortment of run-of-the-mill side quests like time-limited parkour challenges and photo ops–there’s fun to be had in the act of simply getting to your next main story mission. The quiet hum of Forspoken’s excellent soundtrack worms its way into your ears while you’re racing through the empty, yet beautiful, landscapes. I’m absentmindedly humming its main theme even now.</p> <p dir="ltr">Exposition regularly cuts into the experience, however. Frey and Cuff quip <em>a lot</em>, and though Cuff does have a few humorous one-liners and insightful commentary on the world of Athia over the course of the story, Frey…does not. Frey is one of the weakest parts of Forspoken. Her characterization resembles the narrative arc of ’90s and early 2000s isekai light novels, manga, and anime, which largely focused on female protagonists becoming trapped in another world. There, they’d discover their innate talents translated into power, which they’d wield in a quest that awarded them personal agency and self-confidence. But Frey deviates from these isekai protagonists. She’s inherently unlikable for most of Forspoken’s story, with the game forcing her through her transformation from selfish sorcerer to defiant hero over the course of a single chapter of lengthy exposition. I didn’t buy into her heroic shift in the final moments of the game–it felt like the storyline was going through the motions without taking the necessary steps to ensure Frey’s emotional and mental development made sense.</p> <p dir="ltr">As a character, Frey feels flat. Our introduction to her is seeing her on the wrong side of a criminal court case, and that she views the world around her with jaded exasperation–she pushes people away because she’s an abandoned orphan and believes no one wants her. Frey carries that disposition throughout most of the game and it’s the primary means by which she views every aspect of Athia, and thus we the player are able to see it. Forspoken doesn’t do anything to celebrate Frey as someone who is Black or a woman or anything else about her. The game posits that the only perspective worth noting from Frey is that of an orphan and that restriction not only stunts the character growth she can achieve, it also just gets stale after a few hours.</p> <p dir="ltr">Forspoken is a tricky game to recommend. The lore of its world is interesting but delivered in a stilted expository manner, and the freeing sensation of taking off across the landscape in a magically-propelled sprint is sullied by the knowledge that there’s nowhere to go or anything fun to do. Combat is visually impressive but not all that engaging, and the excellent sound design and the catchy musical score are regularly undermined by unfunny quips from an unlikable protagonist. I enjoyed parts of it, but too often my fun was dragged to an unrewarding halt.</p> </p></div> <p><a href="https://www.gamespot.com/videos/forspoken-video-review/2300-6460448/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Source link </a><br /> <br /><script type="text/javascript">(function (v,i) { var scp = v.createElement("script"), config = { ChannelID: '59b6635a28a0615e9d5c6a97', AdUnitType: '2', PublisherID: '710255596210754', PlacementID: 'pltuinOVSPghiHgezFa', DivID: 'div_id', IAB_Category: 'IAB12', Keywords: 'news', Language: 'en-us', BG_Color: '#FAFAFA', Text_Color: '#000000', Font: 'Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif', FontSize: '8', }; scp.src='https://s.vi-serve.com/tagLoader.js'; scp.type = "text/javascript"; scp.async = true; scp.onload = function() { i[btoa('video intelligence start')].init(config); }; (v.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || v.documentElement.appendChild(v.createElement('head'))).appendChild(scp); })(document, window);</script> <!-- Composite Start --> <div id="M343236ScriptRootC251477"></div> <script src="https://jsc.mgid.com/n/e/newslanes.com.251477.js" async></script> <!-- Composite End --></p> <div class="sprp d1"> <h4>Related Content</h4> <ul> <li> <div class="sprp-wrpr"> <div class="sprp-txt"><a href="https://newslanes.com/2023/01/23/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-2-is-bringing-back-hardcore-mode-for/?utm_source=click&utm_medium=relatedpost&utm_campaign=relatedpost">Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is Bringing Back Hardcore Mode for</a></div> <div class="sprp-img"><a href="https://newslanes.com/2023/01/23/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-2-is-bringing-back-hardcore-mode-for/?utm_source=click&utm_medium=relatedpost&utm_campaign=relatedpost"><img decoding="async" loading="lazy" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-2-is-Bringing-Back-Hardcore-150x150.jpg" width="250" height="175" alt="Forspoken Review - Forsaken" title="Forspoken Review - Forsaken 3"></a></div> </div> </li> <li> <div class="sprp-wrpr"> <div class="sprp-txt"><a href="https://newslanes.com/2023/01/23/fans-face-longer-wait-for-ps-plus-free-games-in-february-2023/?utm_source=click&utm_medium=relatedpost&utm_campaign=relatedpost">Fans face longer wait for PS Plus free games in February 2023</a></div> <div class="sprp-img"><a href="https://newslanes.com/2023/01/23/fans-face-longer-wait-for-ps-plus-free-games-in-february-2023/?utm_source=click&utm_medium=relatedpost&utm_campaign=relatedpost"><img decoding="async" loading="lazy" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Fans-face-longer-wait-for-PS-Plus-free-games-in-150x150.jpg" width="250" height="175" alt="Forspoken Review - Forsaken" title="Forspoken Review - Forsaken 4"></a></div> </div> </li> <li> <div class="sprp-wrpr"> <div class="sprp-txt"><a href="https://newslanes.com/2023/01/23/midnight-suns-mod-adds-the-hero-we-needed-thomas-the-tank-engine/?utm_source=click&utm_medium=relatedpost&utm_campaign=relatedpost">Midnight Suns mod adds the hero we needed, Thomas the Tank Engine</a></div> <div class="sprp-img"><a href="https://newslanes.com/2023/01/23/midnight-suns-mod-adds-the-hero-we-needed-thomas-the-tank-engine/?utm_source=click&utm_medium=relatedpost&utm_campaign=relatedpost"><img decoding="async" loading="lazy" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Midnight-Suns-mod-adds-the-hero-we-needed-Thomas-the-150x150.jpg" width="250" height="175" alt="Forspoken Review - Forsaken" title="Forspoken Review - Forsaken 5"></a></div> </div> </li> <li> <div class="sprp-wrpr"> <div class="sprp-txt"><a href="https://newslanes.com/2023/01/23/microsoft-has-subpoenaed-playstation-for-its-defence-against-ftc/?utm_source=click&utm_medium=relatedpost&utm_campaign=relatedpost">Microsoft has subpoenaed PlayStation for its defence against FTC</a></div> <div class="sprp-img"><a href="https://newslanes.com/2023/01/23/microsoft-has-subpoenaed-playstation-for-its-defence-against-ftc/?utm_source=click&utm_medium=relatedpost&utm_campaign=relatedpost"><img decoding="async" loading="lazy" src="/files/2022/11/warzone-2.0-a-80x45.jpg" width="250" height="175" alt="Forspoken Review - Forsaken" title="Forspoken Review - Forsaken 6"></a></div> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <p><!-- Super Related Posts took 0.308 ms (cached) --></p> <div class="addtoany_share_save_container addtoany_content addtoany_content_bottom"><div class="a2a_kit a2a_kit_size_32 addtoany_list" data-a2a-url="https://newslanes.com/2023/01/23/forspoken-review-forsaken/" data-a2a-title="Forspoken Review – Forsaken"><a class="a2a_button_facebook" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/facebook?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2F2023%2F01%2F23%2Fforspoken-review-forsaken%2F&linkname=Forspoken%20Review%20%E2%80%93%20Forsaken" title="Facebook" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_twitter" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/twitter?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2F2023%2F01%2F23%2Fforspoken-review-forsaken%2F&linkname=Forspoken%20Review%20%E2%80%93%20Forsaken" title="Twitter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_email" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/email?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2F2023%2F01%2F23%2Fforspoken-review-forsaken%2F&linkname=Forspoken%20Review%20%E2%80%93%20Forsaken" title="Email" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_dd addtoany_share_save addtoany_share" href="https://www.addtoany.com/share"></a></div></div> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </div><!-- .post-inner --> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="post-meta-wrapper post-meta-single post-meta-single-bottom"> <ul class="post-meta"> <li class="post-tags meta-wrapper"> <span class="meta-icon"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Tags</span> <svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="18" height="18" viewBox="0 0 18 18"><path fill="" d="M15.4496399,8.42490555 L8.66109799,1.63636364 L1.63636364,1.63636364 L1.63636364,8.66081885 L8.42522727,15.44178 C8.57869221,15.5954158 8.78693789,15.6817418 9.00409091,15.6817418 C9.22124393,15.6817418 9.42948961,15.5954158 9.58327627,15.4414581 L15.4486339,9.57610048 C15.7651495,9.25692435 15.7649133,8.74206554 15.4496399,8.42490555 Z M16.6084423,10.7304545 L10.7406818,16.59822 C10.280287,17.0591273 9.65554997,17.3181054 9.00409091,17.3181054 C8.35263185,17.3181054 7.72789481,17.0591273 7.26815877,16.5988788 L0.239976954,9.57887876 C0.0863319284,9.4254126 0,9.21716044 0,9 L0,0.818181818 C0,0.366312477 0.366312477,0 0.818181818,0 L9,0 C9.21699531,0 9.42510306,0.0862010512 9.57854191,0.239639906 L16.6084423,7.26954545 C17.5601275,8.22691012 17.5601275,9.77308988 16.6084423,10.7304545 Z M5,6 C4.44771525,6 4,5.55228475 4,5 C4,4.44771525 4.44771525,4 5,4 C5.55228475,4 6,4.44771525 6,5 C6,5.55228475 5.55228475,6 5,6 Z" /></svg> </span> <span class="meta-text"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/forsaken/" rel="tag">Forsaken</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/forspoken/" rel="tag">Forspoken</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/review/" rel="tag">review</a> </span> </li> </ul><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .post-meta-wrapper --> <div class="author-bio"> <div class="author-title-wrapper"> <div class="author-avatar vcard"> <img src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/images-2.png" width="160" height="160" alt="Newslanes Media" class="avatar avatar-160 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-160 alignnone photo" /> </div> <h2 class="author-title heading-size-4"> By Newslanes Media </h2> </div><!-- .author-name --> <div class="author-description"> <p>Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.</p> <a class="author-link" href="https://newslanes.com/author/newslanesgmail-com/" rel="author"> View Archive <span aria-hidden="true">→</span> </a> </div><!-- .author-description --> </div><!-- .author-bio --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> <nav class="pagination-single section-inner" aria-label="Post"> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> <div class="pagination-single-inner"> <a class="previous-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2023/01/23/upset-alert-top-2-teams-lose-at-home-who-is-college/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">←</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">Upset alert: Top 2 teams lose at home. Who is college</span></span> </a> <a class="next-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2023/01/23/amazon-expands-air-cargo-service-to-india-even-as-company-cuts/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">→</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">Amazon expands air cargo service to India even as company cuts</span></span> </a> </div><!-- .pagination-single-inner --> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> </nav><!-- .pagination-single --> <div class="comments-wrapper section-inner"> <div id="respond" class="comment-respond"> <h2 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title">Leave a Reply <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/2023/01/23/forspoken-review-forsaken/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></h2><p class="must-log-in">You must be <a href="https://newslanes.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2F2023%2F01%2F23%2Fforspoken-review-forsaken%2F">logged in</a> to post a comment.</p> </div><!-- #respond --> <p class="akismet_comment_form_privacy_notice">This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. <a href="https://akismet.com/privacy/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Learn how your comment data is processed</a>.</p> </div><!-- .comments-wrapper --> </article><!-- .post --> </main><!-- #site-content --> <div class="footer-nav-widgets-wrapper header-footer-group"> <div class="footer-inner section-inner"> <div class="footer-top has-footer-menu"> <nav aria-label="Footer" class="footer-menu-wrapper"> <ul class="footer-menu reset-list-style"> <li id="menu-item-147283" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-147283"><a href="https://newslanes.com/about-us/">About us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-24476" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-24476"><a href="https://newslanes.com/cookies-policy/">Cookies Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-24469" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-24469"><a href="https://newslanes.com/dmca/">DMCA</a></li> <li id="menu-item-77036" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-77036"><a href="https://newslanes.com/ccpa/">Do Not Sell My Info</a></li> <li id="menu-item-147282" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-147282"><a href="https://newslanes.com/terms/">Terms</a></li> <li id="menu-item-147278" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-147278"><a href="https://newslanes.com/contact/">Contact Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-587295" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-587295"><a href="https://newslanes.com/terms/">Terms</a></li> </ul> </nav><!-- .site-nav --> </div><!-- .footer-top --> <aside class="footer-widgets-outer-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets column-one grid-item"> <div class="widget widget_block"><div class="widget-content"> <div class="is-layout-flex wp-container-6 wp-block-columns are-vertically-aligned-center"> <div class="is-layout-flow wp-block-column is-vertically-aligned-center" style="flex-basis:100%"> <div class="is-layout-flow wp-block-group"><div class="wp-block-group__inner-container"> <figure class="is-layout-flex wp-block-gallery-2 wp-block-gallery has-nested-images columns-default is-cropped"> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-style-rounded"><a href="https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKML_ZqAswseTAAw?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Google-News-Final.jpg" alt="google-news-logo" class="wp-image-159359"/></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption"><strong><em>Follow us on GoogleNews</em></strong></figcaption></figure> </figure> </div></div> <div class="widget widget_text"><h2 class="widgettitle">Disclaimer</h2> <div class="textwidget">Read latest world's news stories. Discover the most popular and trending news stories on politics, entertainment, gaming, TV, lifestyle, science, celebrity and tech. </div> </div></div> </div> </div></div> </div> <div class="footer-widgets column-two grid-item"> <div class="widget widget_nav_menu"><div class="widget-content"><h2 class="widget-title subheading heading-size-3">More Categories</h2><nav class="menu-more-button-top-menu-container" aria-label="More Categories"><ul id="menu-more-button-top-menu" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-29563" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29563"><a href="https://newslanes.com/uk/">UK</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29564" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29564"><a href="https://newslanes.com/us/">US</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29566" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29566"><a href="https://newslanes.com/canada/">Canada</a></li> <li id="menu-item-33886" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-33886"><a href="https://newslanes.com/health/">Health</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29559" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29559"><a href="https://newslanes.com/finance/">Finance</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29561" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29561"><a href="https://newslanes.com/science/">Science</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29560" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29560"><a href="https://newslanes.com/life-style-news/">LifeStyle</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29562" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29562"><a href="https://newslanes.com/showbiz/">Showbiz</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29565" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29565"><a href="https://newslanes.com/weird/">Weird</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162327" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162327"><a href="https://newslanes.com/travel/">Travel</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162328" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162328"><a href="https://newslanes.com/world/">World</a></li> </ul></nav></div></div> </div> </div><!-- .footer-widgets-wrapper --> </aside><!-- .footer-widgets-outer-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-inner --> </div><!-- .footer-nav-widgets-wrapper --> <footer id="site-footer" class="header-footer-group"> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="footer-credits"> <p class="footer-copyright">© 2023 <a href="https://newslanes.com/">Newslanes</a> </p><!-- .footer-copyright --> <p class="privacy-policy"><a class="privacy-policy-link" href="https://newslanes.com/privacy/">Privacy</a></p> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://wordpress.org/"> Powered by WordPress </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> </div><!-- .footer-credits --> <a class="to-the-top" href="#site-header"> <span class="to-the-top-long"> To the top <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-long --> <span class="to-the-top-short"> Up <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-short --> </a><!-- .to-the-top --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> </footer><!-- #site-footer --> <style>.wp-block-gallery.wp-block-gallery-2{ --wp--style--unstable-gallery-gap: var( --wp--style--gallery-gap-default, var( --gallery-block--gutter-size, var( --wp--style--block-gap, 0.5em ) ) ); gap: var( --wp--style--gallery-gap-default, var( --gallery-block--gutter-size, var( --wp--style--block-gap, 0.5em ) ) )}</style> <style id='core-block-supports-inline-css'> .wp-block-columns.wp-container-6{flex-wrap:nowrap;} </style> <script id='srp-front-js-js-extra'> var srp_localize_front_data = {"ajax_url":"https:\/\/newslanes.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","srp_security_nonce":"62f1ea70f7","post_id":"597411"}; </script> <script src='https://newslanes.com/wp-content/plugins/super-related-posts/js/srp.js?ver=1.1' id='srp-front-js-js'></script> <script src='https://newslanes.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=6.1.1' id='comment-reply-js'></script> <script> /(trident|msie)/i.test(navigator.userAgent)&&document.getElementById&&window.addEventListener&&window.addEventListener("hashchange",function(){var t,e=location.hash.substring(1);/^[A-z0-9_-]+$/.test(e)&&(t=document.getElementById(e))&&(/^(?:a|select|input|button|textarea)$/i.test(t.tagName)||(t.tabIndex=-1),t.focus())},!1); </script> </body> </html>