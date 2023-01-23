Germany won’t block Poland tanks as Johnson makes surprise trip

Boris Johnson visits Ukraine amid fresh sleaze allegations
Germany’s foreign minister says Berlin “would not stand in the way” of Poland sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, on the same day as Boris Johnson made another surprise visit to Kyiv.
Berlin is facing mounting pressure to supply Kyiv with the German-made Leopard 2 – one of the most well-reputed battle tanks in the world – to fight back against Russia’s invasion, but its leadership has stalled any decision.
Annalena Baerbock’s comments could spell a breakthrough for Kyiv in its push for stronger munitions, as under German law the government has to give its approval to countries such as Poland or Finland to re-export the tanks.
Meanwhile, former British prime minister Mr Johnson made another visit to the outskirts of Kyiv and said it was a “privilege” to arrive for the fourth time on the invitation of Volodymyr Zelensky.
Mr Zelensky repeated his long-standing plea for British tanks. “We need more weapons: tanks, aircraft, long-range missiles,” the president said.
Germany ‘would not stand in way’ of Poland sending tanks to Ukraine, says minister
Germany would “not stand in the way” of Poland sending tanks to Ukraine, the country’s foreign minister has said.
Speaking to a French television station on Sunday, Annalena Baerbock gave the clearest signal yet that Berlin’s European allies could deliver German-made equipment to the Ukrainian front lines.
When Ms Baerbock was asked about whether Germany would allow Poland to export the tanks to Ukraine, she replied: “For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way.”
Shweta Sharma23 January 2023 04:12
New Russian war chief clamps down on discipline, says MoD
General Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s newly appointed commander in Ukraine, seems to have been pushing for better discipline among Moscow’s troops, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in an intelligence update.
Since Mr Gerasimov took command on 11 January “officers have been attempting to clamp down on non-regulation uniform, travel in civilian vehicles, the use of mobile phones, and non-standard haircuts”, the MoD said.
The general’s appointment was seen as an attempt to iron out the difficulties Russia has faced in Ukraine in recent months.
Liam James23 January 2023 10:00
British MPs join in plea to Germany over tanks
The leaders of dozens of major Commons committees have asked Germany’s defence minister to allow Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s invasion using German-made Leopard 2 tanks.
The MPs intervened after a pledging conference in Germany on Friday ended without a commitment by Western allies to send more battle tanks to Ukraine, despite a call from President Volodymyr Zelensky to speed up the delivery of military support.
The group, which includes the chairs of 24 major Commons committees and dozens of senior backbenchers, was coordinated by Labour’s Chris Bryant to contact Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius “at this moment of extreme urgency” to ask him “to reconsider your position and allow Leopard 2 battle tanks – both German-owned and German-built – to be provided to Ukraine in the next few days.”
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock yesterday suggested Germany’s position had changed, saying it “would not stand in the way” of Poland and Lithuania sending the tanks – a move which requires German approval.
Liam James23 January 2023 09:30
Russia’s Lavrov in South Africa for talks
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is in South Africa for talks with one of its most important allies on a continent that is divided over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related Western attempts to isolate it.
He was to meet Soth Africa’s foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, in a trip some opposition parties and the small Ukrainian community have condemned as insensitive.
A ministry spokesman said Lavrov had arrived in South Africa on Monday morning. He and Ms Pandor are expected to hold a joint news conference around 10am.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government regards South Africa as neutral in the conflict and has expressed a desire to mediate.
Liam James23 January 2023 09:00
Russia says no date set for US nuclear treaty talks
Russia said no new date has been set for talks with the United States on the New START nuclear arms treaty, accusing the US of ramping up tensions between the two sides.
Talks between Moscow and Washington on resuming inspections under the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty were due to take place in November in Egypt, but Russia postponed them and neither side has set a new date for a meeting.
Sergei Ryabkov, the deputy foreign minister, said the conditions were not right for new talks on the treaty, which caps the number of each side’s strategic nuclear warheads.
“The situation does not, frankly speaking, allow for setting a new date … taking into account this escalation trend in both rhetoric and actions by the United States,” Ryabkov was quoted by Interfax as saying.
Moscow said in November that it had to cancel talks with the United States over inspections of nuclear facilities under the New START treaty, which is set to expire in February 2026, citing “political reasons” and Washington’s supply of weapons to Ukraine.
Liam James23 January 2023 08:30
Russia claims Ukraine using nuclear plants as weapons dumps
Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR) has accused Ukraine of storing Western-supplied arms at nuclear power stations across the country.
It provided no evidence and The Independent was unable to verify the claims.
In a statement, the SVR said US-supplied Himars rocket launchers, air defence systems and artillery ammunition had been delivered to the Rivne nuclear power station in the northwest of Ukraine.
“The Ukrainian armed forces are storing weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territory of nuclear power plants,” it said, further claiming that an arms shipment to the Rivne power station had taken place in the last week of December.
Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia power plant and Ukraine says Russia is using the site as a de facto weapons depot.
Liam James23 January 2023 07:58
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine
The speaker of Russia‘s parliament warned on Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment.
“Supplies of offensive weapons to the Kyiv regime would lead to a global catastrophe,” State Duma chair Vyacheslav Volodin said.
“If Washington and Nato supply weapons that would be used for striking peaceful cities and making attempts to seize our territory as they threaten to do, it would trigger a retaliation with more powerful weapons.”
Shweta Sharma23 January 2023 06:30
EU chief push to use confiscated Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine
European Council president Charles Michel has urged the block’s national leaders to push forward with talks on using £260bn worth of confiscated Russian central bank assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Mr Michel said he is ready to explore the idea of managing the Russian central bank’s frozen assets to generate profits, which could then be earmarked for reconstruction efforts, the newspaper reported.
“It is a question of justice and fairness and it must be done in line with legal principles,” the FT quoted Michael as saying in an interview.
In November, the EU had blocked €300bn (£263bn) of the Russian central bank’s reserves to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.
Shweta Sharma23 January 2023 06:03
Russia prepares warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons for drills with China
In the first official mention of a warship armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise weapons, a Russian state-owned news agency said Soviet Union Gorshkov will participate in joint drills with China and South Africa in February.
“Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, which is armed with Zircon missiles, will go to the logistic support point in Syria’s Tartus, and then take part in joint naval exercises with the Chinese and South African navies,” Tass news agency said, citing an unidentified defence source.
The missiles fly at nine times the speed of sound, with a range of more than 1,000 km (620 miles), Russia says. They form the centrepiece of its hypersonic arsenal, along with the Avangard glide vehicle that entered combat duty in 2019.
On Thursday, the South African National Defense Force said the drills, to run from 17 – 27 February near the port city of Durban and Richards Bay, aim “to strengthen the already flourishing relations between South Africa, Russia and China.”
Shweta Sharma23 January 2023 05:48
Donetsk official says he visited Russia’s ‘captured’ Soledar town
The top Moscow-installed official in the occupied parts of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine said late on Sunday that he had visited the town of Soledar that Russia claimed to have captured earlier this month.
Denis Pushilin, the administrator, released a short video on Telegram, showing himself driving and walking amidst uninhabited areas and destroyed buildings.
“I visited Soledar today,” Mr Pushilin said in an accompanying statement.
On 11 January, the Russian mercenary group Wagner said it captured Soledar, a salt mining town which has been the focus of intense fighting for months.
Ukraine has not confirmed if the town was captured by Russian forces.
Shweta Sharma23 January 2023 05:31