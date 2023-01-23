Ghislaine Maxwell delivers ‘punch to the gut’ of Epstein’s

Bloom said: “It’s just another punch in the gut to them. She’s a sociopath, she’s not expressing any remorse or any apology because she doesn’t feel it.

“She’s never going to and if she ever did express it, it would be scripted for her so it would advance something on her behalf.

“I don’t expect any change from her. She’s got 20 years behind bars to think about what she’s done and perhaps change although nobody is holding their breath and waiting for that.”

She added: “My clients’ lives were devastated, they will never be the same, they’re sexual relationship, their emotional health, their career losses, this is something they have to deal with every day.”

JUST IN: ‘Bitter’ Harry told he must cave to King and William as Sussexes begin to lose US support