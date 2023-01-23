Ghislaine Maxwell ‘evasive’ amid claims Prince Andrew photo is





Ghislaine Maxwell claimed the infamous photograph of Prince Andrew with herself and Virginia Giuffre is “fake”. A body language expert has suggested the socialite turned convicted sex trafficker looks “evasive” in the short clip.

Body language Judi James analysed Maxwell’s appearance in the short clip and noted Maxwell’s “evasive” gesture. She told Express.co.uk: “In the past she has always been depicted and described as the consummate socialite who would have fitted confidently into royal circles but here Maxwell looks unkempt and inelegant, speaking in a deep husky voice that she keeps low in tone. “She is hunched low in her seat and over the phone, with one hand clamping the phone to her ear with the knuckles showing.” When discussing the photograph, which it is claimed shows Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre in London in 2001, Ms. James claimed Maxwell’s “key assertions in this clip seem to come with cut-off rituals rather than the display of an open, un-hidden facial expression. “Unlike Andrew during his interview, she isn’t looking directly at an interviewer in person here, which would make things like eye contact less likely and less reliable. DON’T MISS

Woman working two jobs to pay for mum’s cancer treatment found decapitated

Missing fisherman’s final words before being dragged off boat

Ana Walshe’s last chilling note to her husband made public

“When she says ‘I don’t believe it’s real’ her eyes move to one side and roll upward before dropping down, which would look less convincing in a face-to-face than more open eye contact. “She performs a more obvious cut-off gesture as she raises one hand to brush at her fringe. Gestures like this can be unrelated but they can also be a subliminal desire to hide the face for a moment. “The biggest cut-off, partial masking ritual is next, when she brings a hand up to pinch and pull at her nose. She then rubs her nose upward. Touching or rubbing the nose can, again be unrelated but it can also be used to hide the mouth and the lower face. “Whether it is used during an evasive moment or not it can look evasive, which is why politicians are often warned to not touch their noses during key interviews. A really emphatic nose-pulling and squeezing gesture like this would be especially discouraged during a key statement.”

Ms. James claimed: “The overall mood board of Maxwell’s performance in this clip suggests an intimate, low-energy, and very private-looking approach that makes it appear she is spilling secrets to someone she knows well.” Later in the 40-second clip, Maxwell goes on to suggest she does not recognise herself in the depictions of her crimes in the media. She said: “I feel completely divorced from the person that people reference and talk about in all the various newspaper articles and TV shows and podcasts.” Ms. James told Express.co.uk: “Her last statement comes with what looks like a small puffing from the mouth, which could suggest some tension.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



