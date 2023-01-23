Holly Willoughby supports pal’s son during cancer fight with





Holly Willoughby declared that her old school friend’s young son has been “fighting like a lion” since being diagnosed with leukaemia. Now, the 41-year-old This Morning host has posed for the camera with her underwear on her head with the war cry: “Pants to leukaemia!”

Bodhi had been battling for a matter of just a few months when the campaign began, and Holly urged her followers to take up the worthy call to action, insisting: “Let’s kick leukaemia’s a**!” She then posted the words of the little boy’s mum, Hannah, who is desperate to get the word around. “November 16th 2022 my beautiful boy was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia,” the caption read. “We have since only spent just over a week at home and I can honestly say leukaemia is pants!”

“However my little bonkers warrior is facing it with so much courage and of course a pair of pants on his head,” she added affectionately. “I set up a little #teambodhi group to keep our friends updated [and] after another admission to hospital I sent them a picture, in the moment, of Bodhis bare bottom but pants clad head. “Throughout the day they responded as only a good #team would and I received pictures of all his pals, their dogs, mummy’s (sic) and friends with pants on their head standing in solidarity with his plight.” She added that the occasion would, under normal circumstances, have been Bodhi’s birthday party weekend, and he found the distraction from his hospital visit “great fun”. DON’T MISS…

Followers were instructed to “take a picture of you or a willing Subject wearing a ‘brief Bonnet’ aka pants on your head (the dafter the better)”, before choosing one of three listed cancer and leukaemia charities to donate funds to. Holly has three children of her own with husband Dan Baldwin – 13-year-old Harry, eight-year-old Chester, and her only daughter, middle child Belle, who is 11 – so she understood the importance a child’s health has for a mum. She posted his plight, including a photo of herself wearing a pair of white pants atop her head – and supportive fans inundated the comments section, with some including their own experiences.

@kattkthamilton had a sad story to share, explaining: “I can relate [as] my boy was diagnosed at 3 years old with same – he relapsed at 5, had to have a bone marrow transplant and Christmas eve just gone aged 7 it’s back.” However, @mamfaj had a success, encouraging: “Keep going little man you’ve got this – my daughter was Diagnosed at 14months with ALL, [but] she’s now 19 and at uni studying to be a lawyer. Sending healing xx.” @lyndasneddon1 added: “My little Mila diagnosed with ALL in November 2019 treatment ended April 2022 these kids are so brave! “Wishing this smashing wee boy all the very best in his journey.”

