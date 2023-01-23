How Demand for ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Shows

In a relatively short period of time, the Sheridan-Verse is comparable to the bodies of work from Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy

Sheridan’s expanding “Sheridan-Verse” is proving to be an increasingly important part of Paramount+’s slate of content. This December may have seen a new peak in Sheridan-mania with the latest season of the flagship “ Yellowstone ” series in full swing and two new shows having recently premiered. In a single week, both “ Tulsa King ” and “ 1923 ” featured in the 10 most in-demand new series in the U.S. With a second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” set to premiere on Jan. 15, the value of Sheridan’s body of work to Paramount+ will likely increase yet again this month.

Comparing the demand for shows produced by Taylor Sheridan to other high profile creators, we see that he isn’t just on his way to becoming one of the most demanded producers by audiences, he’s already there. In December, the total demand for series he has created or produced was on par with some of the most high profile creators who have been in the game for even longer, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Demand for select Taylor Sheridan shows, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

But Dick Wolf (“Law & Order” franchise) sets a high bar for other producers to strive for. Total demand for shows from the other producers we looked at was only 50%-60% of the huge demand for Wolf’s sprawling body of work. There was only a tiny difference between total demand for shows from Michael Schur (“The Good Place,” “Parks and Recreation”), Ryan Murphy (“Glee,” “American Horror Story”) and Sheridan. Total demand for Sheridan’s shows already surpassed that of Shonda Rhimes (“Bridgerton,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and it is easy to imagine how a successful January with the new season of “Mayor of Kingstown” could vault him ahead of the competition.

The total demand for Sheridan series on Paramount+ made up 2.9% of demand for the entire platform’s catalog of shows in December. It’s important to remember that “Yellowstone” (the most popular of his series so far) is available to stream on Peacock but not Paramount+. If the platform brought “Yellowstone” home to Paramount+, Sheridan’s share of demand for series on the platform would have been 4.6% last month.

Demand for shows from select top producers, U.S., Dec. 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

Here are a few points of reference to give context to that number:

All “Star Trek” series in December accounted for 7.9% of demand for shows on Paramount+. “Star Trek” is arguably the most valuable series IP on Paramount+. If all of Sheridan’s series were available on Paramount last month, they would have had over half the demand share of the entire “Star Trek” franchise.

On Netflix, the total demand for Murphy and Rhimes shows together was 1.9% of demand for Netflix’s total catalog last month. The relative impact of those two creators to Netflix’s total catalog is far less than Sheridan’s contribution to Paramount+’s catalog. Granted, Netflix has a much larger catalog, but this still highlights how great of an impact a single creator has on Paramount+.

Even though Sheridan has already made his mark, that’s not stopping his prolific output. Other forthcoming Sheridan projects for Paramount+ include “Lioness,” which will star Nicole Kidman, who is also co-executive producing the show. “Land Man” will be based on a popular podcast, Boom Town, and star Billy Bob Thornton. “1883: The Bass Reeves Story” will be a spinoff of “1883” which itself was a prequel to “Yellowstone.” A spinoff of a spinoff may seem like overkill, but every step toward a more interconnected universe of content is a benefit to Paramount+ and only increases the value of Sheridan’s work to the platform.

Christofer Hamilton is a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.