How to Watch the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct on Wednesday

Do you want to be the first to learn about some of the biggest titles coming soon to Xbox, PC and Xbox Game Pass? This Wednesday, the Developer_Direct will have all the details (and gameplay) you’ll need.

Presented together by Xbox and Bethesda, the Developer_Direct will share new, extended gameplay for Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends and The Elder Scrolls Online and provide all the latest news straight from the teams at Arkane Austin, Turn 10 Studios, Mojang Studios and ZeniMax Online Studios. Immediately following the Developer_Direct will be a full, standalone ESO Global Reveal Event, hosted by ZeniMax Online Studios.

When is the event? Wednesday, January 25, at 12 pm Pacific Time/3 pm Eastern Time/8 pm British Time

How do I watch? The Developer_Direct will be streamed live on the official Xbox and Bethesda channels, below:

The show will also be streamed out simultaneously on regional Xbox and Bethesda channels around the globe, as well as on Steam and China’s Bilibili.

Important note: the show will be streamed in 1080p at 60fps. For a more representative look at the visuals contained in the showcase, we recommend watching the 4K / 60fps rebroadcast of the showcase on the Xbox YouTube channel, which will be available after the conclusion of the premiere.

Is the event available in languages other than English? We will be providing subtitle support and/or audio dubbed translations in the following languages: Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Persian (Farsi), Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Slovak, Spanish (Castilian), Spanish (Latin America), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukranian, and Vietnamese. We expect to have all languages available with the show’s live broadcast but it is possible that select languages may need to be added in the days following the broadcast if they have not finished translating.

The easiest way to find your preferred language is to check out your country’s Xbox page on Facebook or by viewing on the official Xbox YouTube channel and clicking the gear icon in the lower right corner.

Is the show going to be Accessible to those with low/no hearing or low/no vision? There will be a version of the show with Audio Descriptions (AD) in English on the Xbox YouTube channel, and American Sign Language (ASL) on Xbox’s YouTube channel and the new /XboxASL Twitch channel.

I’m not going to be able to watch, where can I find out what was announced? As announcements roll out during the broadcast, the Xbox Wire team will be publishing detailed blog posts containing key announcements right here on Xbox Wire (including localized versions in Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, LATAM Spanish, and Japanese).

Notes for co-streamers and creators: We at Xbox greatly appreciate any co-stream efforts and aim to ensure you have a smooth experience if you choose to do so.

However, due to forces beyond our control, we cannot guarantee that glitches or disruptions by bots and other automated software won’t interfere with your co-stream.

Video on Demand (VOD): For those planning to create full post-show breakdowns in the form of VOD coverage, we recommend you do not use any audio containing copyrighted music to avoid any action by automated bots, and to also consult the terms of service for your service provider.

Will there be an Extended Stream? The Elder Scrolls Online team will continue the livestream with a standalone Global Reveal Event immediately after the Developer_Direct. A standalone show for Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield is also in the works – we’ll have more to share soon.

We’ll see you at the Developer_Direct on January 25!