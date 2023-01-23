In the Metaverse, brands capture what audiences are doing, and

As founder and CEO of Immersive Gamitronics Private Limited, based in Hyderabad, Rajat Ojha, veteran creator of chart-topping games on mobile and Playstation, is on course to develop high quality titles both for hardcore gamers and casual players. As someone who has spent 16 years in the Silicon Valley, working across multinational giants like IBM, Toshiba, etc, he is invested in the next-gen of digital evolution in India. As an expert in AI and the simulation industry, he is excited about creating a Metaverse platform – PartyNite, dubbed India’s very own Metaverse – adding a blockchain and commerce layer and facilitating brand collaborations on it.

Talking about PartyNite Metaverse, Ojha says, “More than 200 brands reached out to us and a lot of them got converted into actual implementation of experiences on PartyNite. For example, for Airtel, we created a 20-screen multiplex where people consume their OTT content. At the same time, there is another layer that is supporting these audiences with a direct link to subscribe to Airtel services if they like what they see. Metaverse is the only place where brands can capture what audiences are doing, and also what they are not doing – through 360-degree user analytics and behaviour patterns. One of the car launches we did on the Metaverse actually helped the brand to understand what kind of age group prefers what kind of colour, what kind of alloy or car upholstery, etc. At a physical car launch event, people see what the car brand wants them to see, while in the Metaverse, the users customize what they want to see and this participatory audience data can be captured for the brand. There is no limit to what we can do on the Metaverse.”

Ensure stickiness

On major challenges faced while working with brands in the Metaverse, Ojha says, “It’s a Catch 22 situation – brands will come where audiences are, and audiences will go where there is engagement. Sometimes it gets difficult. For example, suppose there is a big event that attracts one million people on a particular day, and the next day, after the event is over, what are those audiences going to do? So brands must be persistent, and be part of the permanent world in the Metaverse, with a long-term vision. They should measure ROI not in dollars, but in terms of building a community, engagement and stickiness. Only when audiences stick and start trusting will they spend money on the platform.”

Going ahead, Ojha’s focus is on creating tools that will be the ‘meta’ reason for people to keep coming back to PartyNite Metaverse. “We are now creating an entire fantasy city with full infrastructure, not just catering to individual events. We want to give people enough reason to come back every single day.” Meanwhile, Ojha is in conversation with production houses to create immersive trailers for films on the Metaverse. He is also working to bring new age thinking to multiple theme park projects across the globe.

Metaverse trends

Rajat Ojha, Founder & CEO, Gamitronics |

One trend that Ojha sees in the Metaverse is that it is going phygital. One can make a purchase on the platform and have a doorstep delivery for the product. “Another trend is the emergence of Metaverse-specific brands. Tommy Hilfiger, for example, has launched a parallel apparel brand, only for the Metaverse. Big ticket brands of the world like Gucci, Armani are on to it too, as are corporate entities,” Ojha says.

What is PartyNite?

PartyNite is a digital parallel universe (powered by blockchain) where people can hang out with friends as customizable avatars and have fun exploring new worlds, meeting new people, joining parties, attending events, playing games, claiming/minting/selling playable NFTs, dancing, listening to music, having a drink or just talking.

PartyNite has attracted the attention of many brands, corporates and even government entities amidst the huge uptake for brand collaborations on the Metaverse. Airtel Xtream did an integration with PartyNite, opening up a 20-screen multiplex on the Metaverse, playing out content pieces from its OTT content partners. Eno did a collaboration on PartyNite with stand-up comedian Zakir Khan and a bunch of other comedians talking about food habits, acid reflux, etc. McDowell collaborated with PartyNite for a Holi event. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) did an event on PartyNite in collaboration with the Telangana Government to launch its space tech policy.

