Janet Street-Porter makes savage dig at Loose Women star’s





Janet Street-Porter was joined on the Loose Women panel by Frankie Bridge, Ruth Langsford and Kelle Bryan to debate thinly plucked eyebrows becoming trendy once again. Frankie was strongly against bringing back the 1990s brow as she was proud of her fuller eyebrows. However, Janet ended up teasing The Saturday’s singer about her appearance.

Frankie looked a little irritated and said: “All right Janet.” The attention moved away from Frankie and on to Janet later on in the ITV show when the latter was likened to Spock from Star Trek. Edited pictures were shown to viewers of what the panel would look like with thin eyebrows, which made the audience laugh. A pair of straight thin brows were stuck to Janet’s fringe which promoted Ruth to compare her to Spock. DON’T MISS…

The Masked Singer fans 'rumble' Pigeon as Loose Women star [REACTION]

The eyebrow debate sparked a reaction on Twitter as viewers were divided over the 1990s brow made famous by stars like Pamela Anderson and Drew Barrymore. Lindsey said: “Why do beautiful women feel like they need to do that to their eyebrows? Frankie nooooo.” (sic) Sullivan shared: “Frankie’s eyebrows look fantastic #LooseWomen.” @Shrimpsy added: “Eyebrows look much better, just slimmer, not thin but not slugs either, and with a nice arch shape, Frankie’s are too much #LooseWomen.”





