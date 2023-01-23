Categories
Lisa Marie Presley had unknown granddaughter, funeral speech

The letter subsequently revealed that Riley had a daughter, being that Lisa Marie had been a grandmother unbeknownst to her fans. 

“Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life,” the letter stated.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.”

Page Six have since reported that Riley’s representative has confirmed she and Ben have a child together, with no further information being offered. 

Express.co.uk also contacted Riley’s representatives for further comment.

