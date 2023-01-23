Love Island’s Lana Jenkins used to date an I’m A Celeb star





Love Island is back for its second-ever winter edition and already, there has been plenty of drama. Make-up artist Lana Jenkins is one of the original girls to enter the South African villa in the hope of finding love on the ITV2 dating show. Here’s all there is to know about Lana Jenkins, including some of her past romances.

Lana shared her past romance on Love Island during a game of Never Have I Ever. When they were asked if any of them had been with a celebrity, she drank, confirming she had been in a relationship with someone in the public eye before. She later told Ron, who she has been interested in from the start, that it was the Hollyoaks star. Reacting to the news he said: “So basically I’m competing with someone who’s just come runner-up on a massive show and who’s an actor and I work in finance, yeah, erm, sick.” He added in the Beach Hut later on: “That was a shock, I don’t really know what to think about it…”





This post is originally appeared on Express UK



