Season 20, episode 12, Big Rig, which will feature Holtz, airs on Monday, January 23.

The synopsis reads: “When an old pal of Torres’ comes to him – dishevelled and bloodied – for guidance amid an undercover FBI operation and then disappears, NCIS helps track him down.

“McGee prepares to be a contestant on a popular game show.”

NCIS season 20 is available to watch in the USA on CBS and Disney+ in the UK.