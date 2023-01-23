Categories
UK

Norway cod farmer scales down harvesting plan to 3,500t in 2023


Norwegian cod farmer Statt Torsk has decided to continue its strategy of not harvesting its fish before it is sold, in order to avoid the spot market, it said in a stock exchange announcement.  […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!

Related Content

Source link

Related Content

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.