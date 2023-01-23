One cup of certain red drink daily could lower blood pressure

It found that blood pressure among 94 participants with untreated prehypertension or hypertension was “significantly lowered” as a result of drinking tomato juice.

It said: “Further, the serum low‐density lipoprotein cholesterol (‘bad’ cholesterol) level in 125 participants with untreated dyslipidemia (an imbalance of fats) significantly decreased.

“These beneficial effects were not different between sexes and among the different age groups. “

The study concluded: “Unsalted tomato juice intake improved systolic and diastolic blood pressure and serum low-density lipoprotein level in local Japanese residents at risk of cardiovascular conditions.”