Pamela Anderson Was Deeply Disturbed by ‘Pam & Tommy’

Near the beginning of the documentary Pamela: A Love Story, Pamela Anderson finds a box with her old diaries in. She starts discussing the idea that she might find it too difficult to read them aloud as part of the film, and suggests that someone else do it. She looks to the director, Ryan White, and his camera, and says: “You have my permission.”

It’s a pointed moment of the documentary, which was commissioned after the fall out of last year’s Pam & Tommy Disney+ series. The nine-part show – which featured Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy – salaciously recreated both their hedonistic and passionate love story and covered the 1995 events surrounding a stolen home movie of the honeymooning couple having sex.

After a construction worker thieved the tape, the pair were bullied and blackmailed by a murky online porn company to sign a contract for its release, which they refused. The company then distributed the video all over the world wide web, still in its infancy in the mid ‘90s, without their permission and profited wildly from it, meaning Anderson (and Lee) were one of the first known victims of revenge porn, as we now know it.

Lee, as fast-living drummer of Mötley Crüe, got away pretty much unscathed by the whole ordeal as it played into his rock ‘n’ roll, womanising persona. Anderson, however, became the punchline to a crass joke for years afterwards, and was slut-shamed, leading to the industry putting an immediate halt on her acting career. And then there was the humiliating, personal loss and shame she experienced, telling the mocking Jay Leno on his chat show at the time: “It’s horrible. To have something so intimate stolen from you, private from inside your marriage, that’s taken without permission and exposed to the world… It’s devastating, it’s devastating to us.”

It’s no surprise that a TV series about this horrific time in Anderson’s personal history, filmed without her involvement, would prove devastating. She declined to have any part in the creation of Pam & Tommy, but on it steamrolled, with writer Robert Siegel telling Variety : “She’s chosen not to engage. So we’ve respected her desire not to be involved.”

Consent therefore becomes a key theme throughout Pamela. We learn that in her early life, that was taken from her when she was violated and sexually assaulted aged six by her babysitter, and by a 25-year-old man who raped her when she was 12. When she eventually was discovered by a model booker and posed for Playboy, kicking off her career that would lead to her globally recognised role as CJ Parker in Baywatch, she describes the empowerment that she felt finally having autonomy over her body: “That was the first time I felt like I’d broken free of something…I felt like it was a gateway to another world. Now I was going to take the power of my own sexuality and I did it in a really big way.”

However, living through the time of her stolen sex tape meant Anderson was violated once again. And we see that repetition of this all over again, on another global stage, in the documentary when Pam & Tommy finally airs – and how much more it devastates her than we initially thought.

Anderson reveals that she refuses to watch the show – she’s also never watched the sex tape, because why would you? – and speaking on the phone to her son, Brandon, who describes the first three episodes to her, she’s visibly upset and talks about her visceral reaction. “I’m like, shaking,” she says to him, “This feels really weird.” She then explains to the camera, using language that could refer to any of her previous abusive traumas: “I blocked that out of my life. I had to, in order to survive, really. It was a survival mechanism, and now it’s all coming up back again. I feel sick. From my whole stomach, from the middle of my chest all the way down to my stomach. My stomach right now feels like it’s been punched. I don’t feel good right now.”

She adds: “This feels like when the tape was stolen. Basically, you’re just a thing owned by the world.”

While there was some backlash at the time for Pam & Tommy – including Esquire ’s piece, ‘Pam & Tommy is not the #MeToo Parable it thinks it is’ – many critics didn’t have an issue with the content, and the show went on to be nominated for 10 Emmys, including for James and Stan. Anderson, it appeared, was right: like a recurring nightmare, she found herself once again with no control over her own story.

As she says in the documentary: “It’s good to get it out once or twice in my own words.” Finally, she’s been afforded that privilege, and hopefully producers will be shamed out of making future productions of real-life traumas without the subject’s consent.

Pamela: A Love Story streams on Netflix from 31 January