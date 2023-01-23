Categories
Business

Paul McCartney Once Chose to Record a Song on a Yacht Instead of

Paul McCartney with The Beatles on a yacht in Miami in 1964.

Paul McCartney once chose to record a song on a yacht instead of Abbey Road Studios. Somehow, the vessel’s mobile recording studio was better than the one The Beatles used at the then-EMI Studios during the recording of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Paul McCartney and The Beatles | Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Paul McCartney wrote his song ‘Cafe on the Left Bank’ about a memory of France

In The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul explained that his song, “Cafe on the Left Bank,” from his 1978 album, London Town, is based on a memory of France.

Source link

Related Content

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.