Power outage impacts senior living facility in Colorado Springs,

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) – An entire senior-living complex was evacuated on Monday in Colorado Springs due to a power outage.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage along Green Star Drive north of Cheyenne Boulevard and west of S. 8th Street on the southwest side of the city started Monday afternoon. The Regency Towers Apartments was impacted.

“Power will be out for the next 2 days at the hotel,” a post by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reads. “CSFD is evacuating the entire building and assisting non-mobile residents from upper floors. CSFD has 25 firefighters [on] scene.”

As of 7 p.m., about 70 people still needed to be evacuated.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they had officers on the scene earlier in the day and the incident was reportedly tied to a blown transformer. Colorado Springs Utilities believes the outage has something to do with equipment on the property and it will be up to the landlord to repair.

