Prince Harry and King Charles ‘got on well’ before Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has fuelled the divide between King Charles III and Prince Harry , according to a royal commentator. However, royal expert Angela Levin said that the King would always “have an open home” for the Duke of Sussex.

Following the release of Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare, royal watchers were astounded by a series of bombshell claims by the Duke about the Royal Family.

However, King Charles has “always loved” his son, but when Meghan Markle came along that all changed, Ms Levin claimed.

“King Charles loves Harry, he’s always loved Harry and always got on very well with him, until, I have to say, Meghan came along,” Ms Levin said.

Any reconciliation between the King and the Prince could be difficult, according to Ms Levin.