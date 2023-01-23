Prue Leith says she ‘totally understands’ Matt Lucas’ Bake Off

“I thought I’d be sacked,” she confessed, referring to the well-publicised time she accidentally leaked the name of the winner before it had been announced.

Prue had been travelling abroad in a different time zone when she received a message telling her who would win.

Assuming that the show had already ended, she made the big announcement – only to realise she had outed Sophie Faldo’s triumph far too early.

“I was ready to be told to go because I felt I deserved to after that, but thankfully it didn’t happen,” she cringed.