Categories
Celebrities

Prue Leith says she ‘totally understands’ Matt Lucas’ Bake Off

Prue Leith says she 'totally understands' Matt Lucas' Bake Off


“I thought I’d be sacked,” she confessed, referring to the well-publicised time she accidentally leaked the name of the winner before it had been announced.

Prue had been travelling abroad in a different time zone when she received a message telling her who would win.

Assuming that the show had already ended, she made the big announcement – only to realise she had outed Sophie Faldo’s triumph far too early.

Related Content

“I was ready to be told to go because I felt I deserved to after that, but thankfully it didn’t happen,” she cringed.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Related Content

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.