Queen Consort Camilla and Fergie bond over ‘shared love’





Camilla, Queen Consort has reportedly welcomed Sarah, Duchess of York back into the heart of royal life, following years of her being shunned by the Firm. According to a royal insider, the pair have bonded over their “shared love of horses” and that Camilla “likes Sarah” as they are both “gentry”.

“There was Fergie, in the thick of it, chatting away to the King and Queen Consort on the Boxing Day shoot. [Prince] Philip would never have allowed that. “There’s a feeling that, no matter what Sarah’s personal faults – and she can be like Marmite in that respect – she has been a good mother to the girls and loyal to Andrew.” Sarah and Andrew have two daughters together-Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, who are now married with children of their own. Beatrice has a one-year-old daughter called Sienna with hr husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whilst Eugenie welcomed her son August with husband Jack Brooksbank almost two years ago. READ MORE: Prince Harry ‘very savvy’ as Duke’s memoir gives ‘more weight’

“I do the five points which are: ‘Are you cross with me? Are you cross with your father? Are you angry with a friend at school or…’ You go through the five points and then you’re giving them time to open up to discuss. “Mothering for me is my chief role. Good mothering means you never forget that you were once a teenager.” In spite of being divorced Sarah and Andrew still live together in the Royal Lodge at Windsor with the Queen’s corgis.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



