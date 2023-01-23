Reducing the hefty cost of car insurance for drivers

Newer drivers, particuarly younger drivers, commonly have to pay more for their car insurance.
In fact, in 2022, the average 20-year-old was paying around £850 a year on their policy. So, how can new drivers make sure their car insurance is affordable for them?
As Tom Hixon, Head of Instructor Support from Bill Plant Driving School, explained: “Passing your driving test opens up freedom and opportunity for budding new motorists, but the costs incurred when it comes to driving stretch much further than fuel and maintenance.
“The age in which you opt to take your test also differentiates, but with lots of young drivers taking their test each year, the cost of insurance for new young drivers can be astronomical, especially if you aren’t earning.”
1. Get a ‘Black Box’ fitted
This is the perfect insurance hack for younger drivers, typically only available to first-time drivers or those aged under 25. It is installed in your car to monitor your driving behaviour and will reward you for sensible driving, most likely making your second insurance policy cheaper rather than your first.
2. Pay upfront
Annual payments are much more beneficial than monthly instalments if you can afford to pay them. This is because interest will be charged on such payments, resulting in a more expensive bill for one-off payments.
3. Pay a higher excess
When approaching a provider for a quote, one of the most important questions you may be asked is to decide on a level of excess cover. This sets the voluntary limit of which you pay towards repairs following a claim. As long as you can afford to pay out the higher amount if required, then your overall insurance will be saving you money.
4. Include experienced drivers on your policy
Some new drivers may choose to be insured on a parent’s car until they afford to acquire their own, but if you are insuring your own new vehicle, then adding a parent or experienced driver to your insurance policy should help bring the price down. Be careful you aren’t adding a driver who is either inexperienced or has registered recent driving violations.
5. Update your occupation details
This is often a part of a car insurance policy that people forget to update regularly, which could prove costly. The type of job you have may vary the offered price, so take a look as long as you are being honest! Similarly, the trend of working from home is now taken into account, as you can let your provider know you no longer drive to work and use the same mileage.
6. Utilise comparison sites
There is a massive market for car insurance providers across the UK, so much so that it would be a struggle to look through every site for the best deal. Make sure to use comparison sites to hunt for the best deal that suits your needs best.
7 – Choosing the right car
Ideally, you want your first car to be as affordable and cheap as possible to reduce your premiums if necessary, nevertheless, you want to strike a balance between savings and safety. One factor that insurance providers will take into account is security, and a car fitted with alarms or security devices will help reduce insurance costs.
"Research into car insurance shouldn't be rushed and if unsure, sit with a parent/caregiver and run through the best options – taking into account comparison sites, payment types, how much you will be using the vehicle, and who else may need to be on your policy."
“Research into car insurance shouldn’t be rushed and if unsure, sit with a parent/caregiver and run through the best options – taking into account comparison sites, payment types, how much you will be using the vehicle, and who else may need to be on your policy.”
