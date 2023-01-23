Rip’s Signature Black Shirts On Yellowstone Are Actually Made Up

In an interview with “The Official Yellowstone Podcast,” costume designer Johnetta Boone explained that the plain black shirts aren’t just black at all. Apparently, there are six different black shirts, each of which Boone has dyed with a different undertone to convey the character’s different emotions. She said that, for example, if Rip is ever in a scene where the only other character there is Beth, then she typically uses a shirt with a warmer undertone like brown or forest green. Perhaps this adds a level of depth that helps fans see Rip as multi-faceted.

Fans don’t seem to have noticed the undertones at all, with most simply seeing his wardrobe as all black. In another thread in the r/YellowstonePN subreddit, a Redditor with a since-deleted account posed a question asking if Rip only has one set of clothes or if he has an entire closet full of identical black outfits. Redditor u/rethinkingat59 pointed out that “Yellowstone” is a neo-western, and people in westerns are often seen wearing the same clothes repeatedly. Redditor u/spif_spaceman was the only one to notice that some of Rip’s shirts differ from each other slightly.

While fans weren’t consciously aware of Boone’s tactic of dying the shirts with different undertones, it likely creates more of a subconscious mood for the fans. It’s definitely a clever trick on the part of the costume designer, and one that adds a subtle new dimension to the already clever show.