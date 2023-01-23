San Francisco 49ers beat Dallas Cowboys 19-12 to set up NFC







San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates with quarterback Brock Purdy after scoring his crucial go-ahead touchdown

Christian McCaffrey ran in the go-ahead touchdown as the San Francisco 49ers eked out a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a hugely absorbing divisional round clash, booking a third NFC Championship appearance in four years.

Story of the game

Robbie Gould also kicked four field goals for the 49ers, while rookie seventh-round QB Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards as the 49ers book their trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in next Sunday’s title game.

George Kittle also had five catches for 95 yards – including an incredible one-handed circus grab off his helmet to help set up McCaffrey’s crucial score – as San Francisco won a staggering 12th-straight game this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle made an astonishing one-handed catch that bounced off his helmet! San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle made an astonishing one-handed catch that bounced off his helmet!

Dak Prescott was 23-of-37 passing for 206 yards, one touchdown and two first-half interceptions for the Cowboys, who were knocked out of the playoffs for the second year in a row by the 49ers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a second interception of the first half against the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a second interception of the first half against the San Francisco 49ers.

Prescott tied for the regular-season lead with 15 interceptions, though his first half picks didn’t prove as costly as they perhaps could have, with the 49ers failing to find the end zone and building only a 9-6 advantage at the break.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Cowboys 0-3 49ers Robbie Gould 26-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Cowboys 6-3 49ers Dak Prescott four-yard TD pass to Dalton Schultz (failed extra point) Cowboys 6-6 49ers Robbie Gould 47-yard field goal Cowboys 6-9 49ers Robbie Gould 50-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Cowboys 9-9 49ers Brett Maher 25-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Cowboys 9-16 49ers Christian McCaffrey two-yard rushing TD (extra point) Cowboys 12-16 49ers Brett Maher 43-yard field goal Cowboys 12-19 49ers Robbie Gould 28-yard field goal

Of greater concern to Dallas was the injury to running back Tony Pollard, who was carted off the field and wouldn’t return after picking up a high ankle strain late in the first half.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Dallas Cowboys took the lead after a Dalton Schultz TD grab, but Brett Maher then missed with another extra point attempt. The Dallas Cowboys took the lead after a Dalton Schultz TD grab, but Brett Maher then missed with another extra point attempt.

Dallas head earlier taken a 6-3 lead on a Prescott four-yard TD toss to tight end Dalton Schultz with nine and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter. On the ensuing extra point attempt, San Francisco’s Samson Ebukam used his left hand to block Brett Maher’s kick, his fifth such miss this postseason.

Maher was, however, successful with two second-half field goals, one to tie the game up in the third quarter after Ray-Ray McCloud fumbled a punt return to set Dallas up with superb field position deep inside the San Francisco half.

The 49ers again regained the lead on the very first play of the fourth quarter, courtesy of McCaffrey’s two-yard TD run to cap a 10-play, 91-yard drive.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian McCaffrey ran in what proved to be the game-winning touchdown for the San Francisco 49ers against the Dallas Cowboys. Christian McCaffrey ran in what proved to be the game-winning touchdown for the San Francisco 49ers against the Dallas Cowboys.

Maher’s second FG from 43 yards moved the Cowboys back to within four of their hosts, but another lengthy 49ers drive, this one capped with Gould’s fourth field goal of the game, restored their one-score advantage with only three minutes left and Dallas failed to threaten to find the end zone in the final exchanges.

Stats leaders

Cowboys

Passing: Dak Prescott, 23/37, 206 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Rushing: Ezekiel Elliott, 10 carries, 26 yards

Receiving: CeeDee Lamb, 10 catches, 117 yards

Dalton Schultz, five catches, 27 yards, 1 TD

49ers

Passing: Brock Purdy, 19/29, 214 yards

Rushing: Elijah Mitchell, 14 carries, 51 yards

Christian McCaffrey, 10 carries, 35 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: George Kittle, five catches, 95 yards

What’s next?

We have our final four for the Conference Championship games next Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL.

Firstly, the 49ers travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the NFC title game (Kick-off, 8pm), while the Kansas City Chiefs then host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC (Kick-off, 11.30pm), with the winners progressing through to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on February 12.

