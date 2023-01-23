San Francisco 49ers beat Dallas Cowboys 19-12 to set up NFC

San Francisco’s win over Dallas was their 12th-straight this season, the 49ers booking a third NFC Conference Championship appearance in four years, while also knocking the Cowboys out of the playoffs for a second year in a row; watch Championship Sunday live on Sky Sports NFL
Last Updated: 23/01/23 3:49am
Christian McCaffrey ran in the go-ahead touchdown as the San Francisco 49ers eked out a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a hugely absorbing divisional round clash, booking a third NFC Championship appearance in four years.
Related Content
Story of the game
Robbie Gould also kicked four field goals for the 49ers, while rookie seventh-round QB Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards as the 49ers book their trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in next Sunday’s title game.
George Kittle also had five catches for 95 yards – including an incredible one-handed circus grab off his helmet to help set up McCaffrey’s crucial score – as San Francisco won a staggering 12th-straight game this season.
Dak Prescott was 23-of-37 passing for 206 yards, one touchdown and two first-half interceptions for the Cowboys, who were knocked out of the playoffs for the second year in a row by the 49ers.
Prescott tied for the regular-season lead with 15 interceptions, though his first half picks didn’t prove as costly as they perhaps could have, with the 49ers failing to find the end zone and building only a 9-6 advantage at the break.
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Cowboys 0-3 49ers
|Robbie Gould 26-yard field goal
|SECOND QUARTER
|Cowboys 6-3 49ers
|Dak Prescott four-yard TD pass to Dalton Schultz (failed extra point)
|Cowboys 6-6 49ers
|Robbie Gould 47-yard field goal
|Cowboys 6-9 49ers
|Robbie Gould 50-yard field goal
|THIRD QUARTER
|Cowboys 9-9 49ers
|Brett Maher 25-yard field goal
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Cowboys 9-16 49ers
|Christian McCaffrey two-yard rushing TD (extra point)
|Cowboys 12-16 49ers
|Brett Maher 43-yard field goal
|Cowboys 12-19 49ers
|Robbie Gould 28-yard field goal
Of greater concern to Dallas was the injury to running back Tony Pollard, who was carted off the field and wouldn’t return after picking up a high ankle strain late in the first half.
Dallas head earlier taken a 6-3 lead on a Prescott four-yard TD toss to tight end Dalton Schultz with nine and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter. On the ensuing extra point attempt, San Francisco’s Samson Ebukam used his left hand to block Brett Maher’s kick, his fifth such miss this postseason.
Maher was, however, successful with two second-half field goals, one to tie the game up in the third quarter after Ray-Ray McCloud fumbled a punt return to set Dallas up with superb field position deep inside the San Francisco half.
The 49ers again regained the lead on the very first play of the fourth quarter, courtesy of McCaffrey’s two-yard TD run to cap a 10-play, 91-yard drive.
Maher’s second FG from 43 yards moved the Cowboys back to within four of their hosts, but another lengthy 49ers drive, this one capped with Gould’s fourth field goal of the game, restored their one-score advantage with only three minutes left and Dallas failed to threaten to find the end zone in the final exchanges.
Stats leaders
Cowboys
- Passing: Dak Prescott, 23/37, 206 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs
- Rushing: Ezekiel Elliott, 10 carries, 26 yards
- Receiving: CeeDee Lamb, 10 catches, 117 yards
- Dalton Schultz, five catches, 27 yards, 1 TD
49ers
- Passing: Brock Purdy, 19/29, 214 yards
- Rushing: Elijah Mitchell, 14 carries, 51 yards
- Christian McCaffrey, 10 carries, 35 yards, 1 TD
- Receiving: George Kittle, five catches, 95 yards
What’s next?
We have our final four for the Conference Championship games next Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL.
Firstly, the 49ers travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the NFC title game (Kick-off, 8pm), while the Kansas City Chiefs then host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC (Kick-off, 11.30pm), with the winners progressing through to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on February 12.
Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season – featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – on the go!
This post is originally appeared on Sky News