Should your pet be vaccinated for canine influenza?

Canine Influenza or dog flu has been in the news lately. Though the Pittsburgh region has not seen any major outbreaks, other areas in eastern Pennsylvania have had outbreaks occur in shelters, dog daycare centers and boarding facilities since November. The concern for local pets is that a highly contagious illness like the dog flu can spread rapidly when dogs travel with their owners or visit dog parks and kennels. 

Canine flu is not contagious to humans, but it is caused by one of two strains of influenza viruses, H3N8 and H3N2, which cause flu-like symptoms in infected dogs. Because the viruses are relatively new, there are not many dogs that have developed natural immunity. 

Canine Influenza causes illness in 80% of exposed dogs. Signs of illness are most often a runny nose, cough, lethargy, inappetence and fever, which may last 10 days to two weeks. Most dogs recover with supportive medical care, but there is a 10% fatality rate. 

