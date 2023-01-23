Spotify boss that helped sign Harry and Meghan’s deal quits

The boss at Spotify, whom helped sign the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , has reportedly quit the platform as a number of job cuts hit the company.

According to chief executive Daniel Ek, Dawn Ostroff, whom is the streaming company’s chief content and advertising officer, has “decided to depart Spotify”.

The news of Ms Ostroff’s exit comes as the Stockholm-headquartered company confirmed that around 600 people would lose their jobs.

In a blog post, Mr Elk wrote: “In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth.”

Ms Ostroff was responsible for the streaming service’s investment in podcasting.

