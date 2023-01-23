Categories
Business

Studio Execs Wanted to Dub Over the Beatles’ Accents in ‘A Hard

The Beatles run down the street in 'A Hard Day's Night'

By the time The Beatles made their first movie, they had already conquered the music charts. A Hard Day’s Night is a mockumentary about John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison’s fame as The Beatles. The 1964 film followed The Beatles’ appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, so everyone internationally knew what they sounded like. 

L-R: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr | Bettmann/Getty Images

The Criterion Collection edition of A Hard Day’s Night includes several documentaries about the making of the film. In one of them, director Richard Lester explains how he stepped in to prevent the studio from replacing the famous voices of The Beatles.

Source link

Related Content

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.