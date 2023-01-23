Sussexes biographer accused of lying by Prince Harry





Scobie was the co-author of the book ‘Finding Freedom’ about Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s experiences within the Royal Family which culminated in Megxit. It was claimed in the book: “Meghan took part in a staged kidnapping, where she was bundled into the back of a car by a ‘terrorist’, taken to a different location and then ‘saved’ by officers firing fake guns.”

He accused Scobie of being a sycophant to the shunned Sussexes by calling him a “hagiographer” and slammed the authoritative tone of the royal commentator. Mr Wootton said: “It all sounds very dramatic doesn’t it, and very authoritative from oddball Scobie. But here’s Prince Harry to tell us what really went down.” In Spare, the 38-year-old said: “There’s been some reporting about the Palace deciding to instruct Meghan in guerrilla warfare, and survival tactics in the event of a kidnapping attempt. “A best-selling book describes the day special forces came to our house, all of which is utter nonsense. “Meg wasn’t given one minute of training.” READ MORE: Prince Andrew’s ‘public disgrace is permanent’ says expert

“Came as a surprise to me because it was a Palace official who confirmed it to my co-author and I. “But as Harry writes, it’s ‘nonsense’ he wished was true.” In a bid to plug his upcoming book ‘Endgame’ he added: “There were a number of lines fed by certain staff which we didn’t include due to fact check fails. “Things to make the institution look better. Seeing the inner-workings of the Palace so close up during that storm was fascinating – an experience I look forward to sharing in ENDGAME.”

