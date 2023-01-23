Categories
Gaming

Warning! Hackers scamming Pokemon fans with fake game

Warning! Hackers scamming Pokemon fans with fake game


Scammers are targeting Pokemon fans with a fake NFT card game online. If you or your family members like Pokemon, then be careful not to trust a fake website posing as an official release. Despite a convincing name and marketplace, the “Pokemon Card Game” isn’t an official game endorsed by the Pokemon Company. Instead, clicking on the ‘Play on PC’ button  downloads malware to your computer.

As pointed out by PC Gamer, the fake website downloads a tool called NetSupport Manager, which gives hackers access to your PC.

The hackers are even using a Pokemon logo for the program file, making users even more likely to open the program once it’s downloaded.

Related Content

Needless to say, running the file will open up your personal information to nefarious individuals.

Hackers would be able to control various aspects of your PC, performing screen captures, clipboard sharing, and collecting web history information.

That’s on top of file management and command execution, allowing the hackers to install additional malware and extract user information.

As ever, it pays to be careful when downloading programs to your PC, or when clicking links received by email.

The official Pokemon Trading Card Game is one of the most popular card games in the world.

Physical card collecting has been popular since the 1990s, with more collectors hunting down old Pokemon cards than ever before.

Indeed, some of the cards are extremely valuable, selling for thousands of pounds on auction sites such as eBay.

It’s another area targeted by scammers, who use the auction sites to sell fake cards to unsuspecting customers.



This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Related Content

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.