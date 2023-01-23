Web3 Social Wallet Tribes Launches With $3.3M in Funding

Tribes group wallets let people co-own and manage digital assets while communicating directly through the wallet rather than an outside messaging service such as Discord or Twitter. The use cases include decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) – token-gated communities built around as shared mission – or something as simple as family members wanting to co-contribute to the joint ownership of property. Wallets can send, receive and hold digital assets including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), memberships and currencies, and sending or spending assets from the group requires a group vote for approval.