When KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty made their relationship official;

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are all set to tie the knot today January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s Khadala farmhouse. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for a while now. The star couple were rumoured to be dating until KL Rahul made his relationship with Athiya Instagram official in 2021.

On Athiya Shetty’s birthday, KL Rahul posted a set of pictures of himself with his girlfriend and wrote, “Happy birthday to my heart”. He used a red heart emoji to complete his caption.

Before making it Instagram official, KL Rahul was often spotted leaving mushy comments on Athiya Shetty’s Instagram posts. Even the ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ actor was spotted many times wearing KL Rahul’s t-shirts. She often shared pictures in KL Rahul’s clothes.

Jab KL Rahul met Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul met through a mutual friend in February 2019, according to reports. The two hit if off reportedly in no time and continued to see each other, eventually falling in love.

Athiya and KL Rahul always kept their relationship under wraps and it is also believed that they rang in 2020 together in Thailand.

Athiya was then also spotted in many of the cricket matches played by KL Rahul. She reportedly accompanied him in all his matches.

Right before KL Rahul made his relationship with Athiya Shetty Instagram official in November 2021, the couple came together for their first endorsement. KL Rahul also introduced her as his co-partner for a brand on his Instagram handle.

In 2022, KL Rahul attended the screening of Ahan Shetty’s ‘Tadap’, where he entered the venue with Athiya Shetty. The couple were reportedly holding hands. Rahul’s attendance at the screening established the fact that the cricketer is close to the Shetty family.

Ever since KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were spotted together on many occasions.

When Suniel Shetty confirmed Athiya-KL Rahul wedding

There had been buzz about Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding for a while now, however, there wasn’t any official confirmation until yesterday. On Sunday, Suniel Shetty confirmed the news to the paparazzi waiting outside his farmhouse and said ‘Kal bachcho ko leke aata hu’ (I will bring the kids tomorrow).

On Monday actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to congratulate Suniel Shetty. He shared Athiya and KL Rahul’s picture on his story and wrote, “Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Love. Ajay.”

Pictures and videos from Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding festivities are doing rounds on social media. The couple had a starry sangeet night on January 22.