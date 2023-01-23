WWE 2K23 Features John Cena As Cover Athlete, Release Date And

WWE is hopping back into the digital squared circle as WWE 2K23 has been officially confirmed for release March 17, with 16-time world champion John Cena serving as the cover athlete.

Cena will be the subject of the game’s 2K Showcase Mode, which will follow Cena throughout his career–which starts with the Prototype character in 2002 and travels all the way to today. However, instead of players taking the role of Cena during his career, they will instead control his toughest opponents in a bid to take Big Match John down.

Wrestlers confirmed for the game’s roster along with Cena are Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The fabled WarGames match will make its WWE 2K debut in this year’s game as well, and it will feature three-on-three and four-on-four gameplay inside the match type’s trademark two rings and double-sized steel cage.

Along with 2K Showcase, other returning modes include the following:

MyGM, which will add additional GMs to the selectable roster

MyFaction, with new online multiplayer functionality

MyRise, with distinct storyline for male and female created characters and the ability to import characters created outside of the mode

Universe, including a fully reworked story system

Gallery

WWE 2K23 will be available in four main editions: Standard, Cross-Gen, Deluxe, and Icon.

Standard will consist of the core game, and it will be priced at $60 for PlayStation 4/Xbox One/PC and $70 for PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S

Cross-Gen will include both previous-gen and current-gen versions for $70

The Deluxe Edition, priced at $100, will include a season pass of five post-launch DLC packs a MyRise Mega-Boost and SuperCharger, multiple MyFaction cards including John Cena, Bianca Belair, and Asuka, and will unlock three days early on March 14.

The Icon Edition, priced at $120, includes everything in the previous editions, as well as the Ruthless Aggression Pack–which includes alternate version of Cena, Batista, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton–as well as a special John Cena Legacy Championship belt, the Wrestlemania 22 arena, and a Paul Heyman MyFaction manager card. This version will unlock the game on March 14, three days early.

Players who preorder WWE 2K23 will receive the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which includes the Grammy Award-winning artist as a playable character, along with his MyFaction card.

WWE 2K23 will be available March 17 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.