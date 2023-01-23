Categories
Showbiz

Yellowstone star exposes inspiration behind Sarah and Jamie

Yellowstone star exposes inspiration behind Sarah and Jamie


“I am playing the most beautiful melody and the softest tune on my flute as I can so I can get that snake to come right up out of the basket,” Olivieri explained to TV Guide. “That’s what I want.”

For now, it’s still unclear if Sarah is totally in the pocket of Market Equities or whether she has her own agenda with Jamie.

Once her new lover is governor, she could turn against both Jamie and Caroline and launch her own attack on the ranch once she determines which option would be the most profitable.

Related Content

On the other hand, their relationship does appear to be genuine from where Jamie’s standing at this point in the series.



This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Related Content

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.