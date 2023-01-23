Yellowstone star exposes inspiration behind Sarah and Jamie

“I am playing the most beautiful melody and the softest tune on my flute as I can so I can get that snake to come right up out of the basket,” Olivieri explained to TV Guide. “That’s what I want.”

For now, it’s still unclear if Sarah is totally in the pocket of Market Equities or whether she has her own agenda with Jamie.

Once her new lover is governor, she could turn against both Jamie and Caroline and launch her own attack on the ranch once she determines which option would be the most profitable.

On the other hand, their relationship does appear to be genuine from where Jamie’s standing at this point in the series.