Yesports Partners with 30+ World Class Web3 Games to Announce

New York, United States of America, 23rd January, 2023, Chainwire

Yesports.gg, the leading gateway for web3 gamers and esports fans, announced today that registration is now open for the highly-anticipated “Convergence 2023” event.



The largest digital web3 gaming to esports conference, hosted by Yesports founder Sebastian Quinn, will take place over three days and features founders from 35 of the top web3 games, including; ZedRun, Decentral Games, Planet IX, Fabwelt | Arsenal, Exiled Racers, Undead Blocks, Metalcore, and Shatterpoint. This unique digital conference will also feature 3 leading global esports founders from The Alliance, Talon, and Infinity.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of the Convergence event and the opportunity it opens up for gamers and esports fans to engage in an exciting topic of conversation — the merging of web3 gaming and esports,” said Sebastian Quinn, Founder of Yesports. “The Convergence 2023 also marks the first step towards announcing Yesports’ web3 gaming and esports Collectibles Marketplace, where we will continue to bring the Convergence vision to life.”

Convergence 2023 will be split over three separate days and will consist of three main talk tracks delving deeper into innovative web2 to web3 onboarding, opportunities and challenges faced by games & esports teams, and finally — exciting web3 gaming “Mini Tank Pitches”. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from both leading esports and web3 gaming founders who are looked upon as pioneers in the space.

“We are excited to bring this first-of-its-kind and very necessary event to the community. We can’t wait to see the impact it has on driving more esports fans and web2 gamers into web3” said Sebastian Quinn, CEO of Yesports.

For more information and to register for the event, visit yesports.gg/convergence | twitter.com/Yesports_gg

About Yesports

Yesports is the leading gateway for esports fans and gamers to onboard into web3 via its extensive esports & web3 products and partner network. The company has positioned itself as the go-to platform for more than 30+ million esports fans and gamers looking for frictionless access to a wide range of top-tier web3 titles.

