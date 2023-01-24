Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicin Market Growth

Polaris Market Research has added a new research report to its archive of market research. The Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine market report is structured with the meticulous efforts of an innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. This market report also offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Two of these major tools of market analysis are SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The first class Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine report is generated with a nice combination of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and the use of the latest technology which gives an excellent user experience.

According to the research report, the global artificial intelligence in precision medicine market was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 26.24 billion by 2032, to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period.

The Top Key Players Profiled in this Report Are:

GE Healthcare

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Alphabet Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

AstraZeneca

Enlitic Inc.

Sanofi

Sensely Inc.

Zephyr AI

Tempus

Insilico Medicine

Berg LLC

Modernizing Medicine Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Atomwise Inc

The report further highlights the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market along with their specific impact on the demand over the forecast period. Also, growth factors, developments, trends, challenges, limitations, and growth opportunities are several key dynamics emphasized in this report.

The report assesses the latest technological advancements in this Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine industry.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Major as well as emerging players of the market are closely analyzed, considering their market share, gross margin, product portfolio, production, revenue, sales growth, and other significant factors.

Moreover, the report has added a geographical analysis of the market provided, which acts as a correct tool that participants can use to explore sales and business expansion opportunities in various regions and countries.

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

One of the prominent objectives of this report is to study competitive developments such as partnerships and collaborations, research and development (R&D) activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), product developments, and expansions in the market.

What will the market growth rate or growth momentum carry during the forecast period?

What was the size of the progressing market by value?

Who are the key companies in the industry?

What will be the expected size of the emerging market?

Which region is predicted to register the highest share in the industry?

What are the new opportunities by which the industry will grow in the upcoming years?

What are their winning strategies to stay ahead in the competition?

