Categories
Life Style

Beatrice and Eugenie stepped out as near style twins – pictures

Beatrice and Eugenie stepped out as near style twins - pictures


Beatrice and Eugenie never fail to impress at royal engagements when it comes to dresses and accessories.

The sisters, aged 34 and 32, respectively, attended the event practically twinning.

Both opted for bright white dresses decorated with blue, green and purple flowers.

Related Content

The eldest sister, Beatrice, went for a thick white dress with three-quarter length sleeves.

READ MORE: Expert shares whether or not Zara Tindall can wear mini dresses

It was fastened by a chic zip which went right down the middle of the garment.

The zip was not done up right to the top so despite its elegance, it also had a trendy element.

The bodice of the dress was covered – more so on the right side – with purple, blue and off-white flowers, complete with green leaves.

Beatrice’s dress had structured shoulders and a nipped in waist which created an hourglass silhouette.

DON’T MISS…

She wore a statement cartwheel hat too, much larger than her sister’s, but in duck egg blue rather than white.

It was decorated with a huge white flower and finished off with a brown and black feather.

She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down do, cascading into waves.

As for makeup, Eugenie joined her sister for a dark eye look and a pop of pink lipstick.

The Princess completed the look with red nail polish which added even more colour to the floral look.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Related Content

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.