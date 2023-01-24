Beatrice and Eugenie stepped out as near style twins – pictures





It was fastened by a chic zip which went right down the middle of the garment. The zip was not done up right to the top so despite its elegance, it also had a trendy element. The bodice of the dress was covered – more so on the right side – with purple, blue and off-white flowers, complete with green leaves. Beatrice’s dress had structured shoulders and a nipped in waist which created an hourglass silhouette. DON’T MISS…

She wore a statement cartwheel hat too, much larger than her sister’s, but in duck egg blue rather than white. It was decorated with a huge white flower and finished off with a brown and black feather. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down do, cascading into waves. As for makeup, Eugenie joined her sister for a dark eye look and a pop of pink lipstick. The Princess completed the look with red nail polish which added even more colour to the floral look.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



