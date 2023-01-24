Beatrice and Eugenie stepped out as near style twins – pictures

Beatrice and Eugenie never fail to impress at royal engagements when it comes to dresses and accessories.
The sisters, aged 34 and 32, respectively, attended the event practically twinning.
Both opted for bright white dresses decorated with blue, green and purple flowers.
The eldest sister, Beatrice, went for a thick white dress with three-quarter length sleeves.
It was fastened by a chic zip which went right down the middle of the garment.
The zip was not done up right to the top so despite its elegance, it also had a trendy element.
The bodice of the dress was covered – more so on the right side – with purple, blue and off-white flowers, complete with green leaves.
Beatrice’s dress had structured shoulders and a nipped in waist which created an hourglass silhouette.
She wore a statement cartwheel hat too, much larger than her sister’s, but in duck egg blue rather than white.
It was decorated with a huge white flower and finished off with a brown and black feather.
She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down do, cascading into waves.
As for makeup, Eugenie joined her sister for a dark eye look and a pop of pink lipstick.
The Princess completed the look with red nail polish which added even more colour to the floral look.
