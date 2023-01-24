Call of Duty Modern Warfare II – This Is Probably the Most

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Activision’s latest offering in the blockbuster franchise, has unleashed many impressive weapon options for players who like to try out solid guns, pistols, or rifles. However, when it comes to making a big impact in Multiplayer matches, one can also consider going with the marksman rifles. Although many players love SMGs, assault rifles, or snipers, marksman rifles have their own significance in the game.

This class is something that can really wreak havoc on the enemies in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. While there are lots of options to choose from in terms of having the best marksman rifle, one, in particular, is the heavily underestimated LM-S. It’s actually an underdog rifle that can become a beast when used with fitting attachments.

LM-S is an underestimated marksman rifle in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

A popular YouTuber, going by the channel name TheXclusiveAce, uploads a lot of CoD-based content. He generally focuses on how to make the overall experience better in the ongoing title. Just recently, he came up with a video, trying to explain how players can make the best use of a highly underestimated weapon called the LM-S.

He explained that despite some shortcomings, LM-S can be proven to be extremely effective in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. Among all the other marksman rifles, it’s having the fastest TTK (time to kill) of 333 rounds per minute. As far as damage strength is concerned, then it’s capable of taking down enemies in just two or three shots.

LM-S’s bullet velocity is also high at 680 meters per second. Handling is good, if not the best. The same is the case with reloading time, which is definitely not the fastest. Mobility is also not very amazing, but eventually, this rifle can turn into a monster with the correct attachments.

This is what TheXclusiveAce’s LM-S has in terms of the most necessary attachments to make it a solid weapon option:

Laser: FSS OLE-V

FSS OLE-V Barrel: Lachmann NOVA

Lachmann NOVA Muzzle: TZL-90 V3 (to improve recoil)

TZL-90 V3 (to improve recoil) Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock: MEER RECOIL-56 FACTORY (to slightly improve the ADS speed)

Activision‘s Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is now available worldwide. It can be enjoyed on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

