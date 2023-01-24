Cate Blanchett baffles fans as she freezes during interview

Jonathan questioned how Cate was able to “get that cat to do what you wanted”, referring to Cate’s on-screen co-star in Cinderella.

Cate’s face dropped as the question unfolded and she declared: “That’s your question. That’s your f***ing question.”

The conversation soon wrapped up, with a small clip of the last question going viral without much context.

Cate’s role in the Tár film has also come under fire as she portrays the first female conductor of a German orchestra, Lydia Tár.

Critics have damned the film as “anti-woman” due to Cate’s tyrannical character.

However, the actress has defended the film, declaring it is rather a consideration on how “power is genderless”, as she said on BBC Radio 4.