Check your iPhone now! Apple releases free upgrade you must





If you have an iPhone in your pocket you’d be wise to head to the settings menu and download the latest update from Apple. iOS 16.3 was released overnight and brings some new features to the iPhone along with fixing an irritating display bug and eradicating a number of glitches that could hamper the security of devices.

NEW WALLPAPERS If you’re bored of the current range of wallpapers in iOS 16 there’s good news with Apple launching a new Unity design which honours Black history and culture. It’s been released in celebration of Black History Month GETTING READY FOR NEW HOMEPOD A new HomePod will arrive early next month and those wanting to buy it will need iOS 16.3 as it makes sure the iPhone supports this new speaker. EMERGENCY SOS Emgerncey SOS is a useful function that can send a message if you need help. However, it seems some users have been setting it off by accident so Apple has launched a new way to activate it in. In iOS 16.3, Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing it in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

iPHONE SCREEN BUG FIX Anyone who has bought a new iPhone 14 Pro Max recently will definitleu want to make sure iOS 16.3 is installed in their new phone. Apple has confirmed that some of these flagship devices have been hit by a bug that temporarily leaves a horizontal line on the display. This has now been fixed. OTHER BUG FIXES • Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards • Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen • Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status • Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests •Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



