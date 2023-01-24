Farmer’s Insurance Open tees off this week | Here is what to

Around 20,000 to 30,000 people are expected to be at the Torrey Pines Golf Course starting Wednesday.

The tournament is the first one of PGA’s “West Coast Swing” that starts its season.

156 golfers will compete in the tournament, including one of the hometown favorites, Xander Schauffele.

Players will be splitting the first two rounds between the north and south course. Half of the golfers be eliminated after the first two days and the ones who make the cut will play the final rounds on the south course Friday and Saturday.

Fans can expect to see a lot of new things this year.

“When you come out to be on the golf, there’s a lot of great areas on the course. There’s the Dobell Tequila Lounge and the Tito’s lounge and new food items. We new food partners: Dang Brother Pizza and Single Fin Poke. We will have other new foods we are trying out like Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, and different little things to see and do,” said Marty Gorsich, CEO of the Century Club of San Diego.

Tickets are only sold online.

“There are general ‘Grounds Tickets’ and also some upgraded tickets like ‘Ultra Pass’ which comes with food and drinks and there are also private tents. As you talk about weekdays, you can park on the Del Mar Fairgrounds and take a shuttle or Uber. It will be very smooth for people to get in and out,” said Gorsich.

“Another thing fans don’t want to miss is we have a big blue chair in the grove for photo opportunities. Also over by 15th hole, we have a surfboard set up, you can’t miss it, ” said Alissa Kacar, social media host for the Farmer’s Insurance Open.

“This is great year to come out. It’s going to surprise you if you’ve never seen it before. I talk to people who are not big golf fans. They may watch no golf at all, but they always talk about the great experience they have,” said Gorsich.

