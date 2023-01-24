Fortnite Chapter 4 adds Isaac Clarke skin ahead of Dead Space

The latest Fortnite crossover has already landed, bringing Isaac Clarke from the upcoming Dead Space Remake to Epic’s battle royale game. As we plough through Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, and also look forward – kind of – to reboarding the Ishimura and the Dead Space Remake release date, this is the ideal collaboration to mark the start of 2023, and unite one of gaming’s most iconic heroes with its wackiest shooter.

The Fortnite Strange Transmissions pack, named in homage to the emergency broadcasts that originally draw Isaac, Kendra, and Hammond to the Ishimura, contains not only the full Isaac Clarke outfit, but a series of quests that can earn you up to 1,500 Fortnite V-Bucks.

You also get new back bling in the form of Isaac’s trademark RIG, a portable version of the planet cracker device found throughout the Dead Space universe, and a new skin for the pickaxe that turns it into the plasma cutter – use the pickaxe’s built-in bench upgrade emote in order to equip it. Once you’re comfortable with the plasm cutter, you might also want to take a look at some more Fortnite new weapons available in Chapter 4.

Alongside the Fortnite Doom Slayer, this is one of the best Fortnite skins we’ve seen in a while. You can buy the Isaac Clarke skin from the Fortnite store now, priced $11.99 USD (£9.99 GBP). Elsewhere, developers at Motive Studio say they’re too scared to play Dead Space Remake at night. That bodes well for horror fans, less so for your blood pressure.

