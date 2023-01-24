GGslayer Game partners with RACA for Web3 Projects

GGslayer recently announced establishing a strategic partnership with RACA. As the metaverse platform focused on gaming, RACA is assisting GGslayer in accessing all of its products.

These products include Metamon, the play-to-earn blockchain game on BNB, USM metaverse, and RACA’s NFT marketplace. BNB Swap made this announcement on its official Twitter account.

The tweet string continued with GG Labs’ introduction as a next-gen decentralized Web3 gaming center. The platform aims to develop a sustainable environment for Web3 developers, investors, and gaming projects.

Ever since the news was announced, GGslayer has witnessed a surge in the number of total players, games, and tokens. The platform is currently experiencing a 151% increase in total users. Now that that gaming center has joined hands with RACA, its roadmap seems to be on track.

GGslayer is readying its second and third versions to be released in 2023 Q3 and Q4. Similarly, the platform aims to launch its GGS token for various use cases. On the other hand, the collaboration brings positive traction toward RACA as well.

The platform recently attracted users with the launch of JAZ Network, a BNB side chain. According to RACA, JAZ Network revolves around games and will consume $BNB as a gas fee. With the mainnet expected to be launched in February 2023, RACA is conducting various testing rounds on the testnet.

Amid the progression, the platform decided to work with GGslayer, catering to an even bigger audience. Besides this, RACA is also planning to elevate its new game, Looki Looki Jazzi. Deemed as the Web3 equivalent of Among Us, the social deduction game is also attracting a huge fan base. Seeing how both ventures have established a distinct image in the market, their collaboration is expected to enable even more innovation.