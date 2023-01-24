Having ice scrapers in your car could land you a hefty fine

The Highway Code states a driver’s vision must be free from obstruction, and this could be impeded by having smears or marks on the inside of the windscreen, rubbish piling up inside that could become wedged under the pedals, or any clutter on dashboards which could obscure visibility of the road.

Motorists are warned to keep items like hats, gloves and ice scrapers off dashboards and out of footwells – or face fines of up to £2,500.

Julie Daniels from the car insurance team at Comparethemarket said: “It’s important to regularly clean the inside of your vehicle and remove any potential dangers or distractions that could impact the ability to drive safely. Under the Highway Code, failing to do this would be considered dangerous driving, and could land drivers with an unlimited fine or three to eleven penalty points on their license.

“The fact that 47 per cent of Brits are unaware they could be fined or given penalty points for a dirty interior windscreen is concerning and the importance of removing hazards and distractions from the inside of a vehicle should be taken seriously, to ensure the safety of themselves, and other road users.”

Actions that come under dangerous driving that drivers may be unaware of include: