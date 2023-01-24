Lekan Olalusi, The Kingmaker of the Entertainment Industry

USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — New Jersey based entertainment executive, music producer, and filmmaker, Lekan Olalusi, has earned his stripes and is on the path to being one of the most respected moguls in the business. With over 10 years of experience as a music producer and more than 100 tracks to his credit, Lekan opened his ultramodern recording studio, Weihls Studios, in Union, NJ in 2020.

Lekan’s skills as a music producer, mix, and master engineer, and his ability to mix in Dolby Atmos, have earned him a reputation as one of the leading audio engineers in the business. He has worked with some of the top names in the music industry and continues contributing to the success of the artists who come through Weihls Studios.

In addition to his music production skills, Lekan is also a brilliant filmmaker, having shot and directed multiple documentaries, music videos, feature films, and ads for brands. He fondly talks about his love for creating and feels most alive when he’s creating.

Weihls Studios, which Lekan founded, serves as a home for budding talents that have no idea how to bring their dreams to life. Lekan is a master strategist with mastery in talent development, He has earned the title “AFOBAJE” which means Kingmaker for his ability to discover and nurture talents into stardom. Weihls Studios has become a breeding ground of immeasurable talent and Lekan has established himself as a force in the entertainment industry.

When asked why he’s living a life of service to talents using his gift and resources, he said “there was no template for me when I started and when I felt a slight sense of breakthrough, I knew it was important to start creating a bridge and designing the template that would afford upcoming talents to reach their goals faster”.

